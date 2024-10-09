Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Headline: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Sue Inglis as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 10 October 2024. It is anticipated that Sue will be appointed as Chair of the Company upon the retirement of the Company's current Chair, Victoria Muir. Victoria plans to retire from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 21 November 2024, after serving on the Board since 2015. Sue will also be appointed to the Company's Audit, Management Engagement, Marketing and Nomination Committees. Sue's appointment will be proposed to shareholders at the aforementioned AGM.

Sue Inglis has a wealth of experience from more than 30 years advising listed investment companies and financial institutions. Before embarking on a non-executive career, her executive roles included managing director - Corporate Finance in the Investment Companies teams at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (2012-2018) and Canaccord Genuity (2009-2012). Sue is a qualified lawyer, and was a partner and head of the funds and financial services group at Shepherd & Wedderburn, a leading Scottish law firm. In 1999 she was a founding partner of Intelli Corporate Finance, an advisory boutique firm focusing on the asset management and investment company sectors, which was acquired by Canaccord Genuity in 2009.

Sue is currently the senior independent director of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc, CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust plc (where she also chairs the audit committee) and Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc.

Sue was formerly a non-executive director of Asian Energy Impact Trust plc, Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc, The European Investment Trust plc, NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited and The Bankers Investment Trust plc.

Commenting on the appointment Victoria Muir, said: "We are delighted to welcome Sue Inglis to the Board. Sue brings with her extensive asset management, financial, legal and investment trust experience and her leadership skills will support the Board and the Company in delivering its strategic objectives, following the completion of the restructuring earlier in the year."

No further details are required to be disclosed under UKLR 6.4.8R.

9 October 2024