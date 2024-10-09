ScottsMiracle-Gro: The Truth About Lawns

By Kenny Dieglio

"Hey, cool, ScottsMiracle-Gro is releasing a white paper titled, The Truth About Lawns."

We know what you're thinking: The lawn and garden company is going to tell us why people and communities need to retain lawns and green spaces.

The truth is lawns do matter, and that's backed by science. Turfgrass and green spaces contribute to overall wellness, protect natural ecosystems and support biodiversity and a sustainable future. These are among the many reasons we believe there are benefits to lawns.

And all of this is spelled out in our white paper.

Why are we making the case for lawns? Because it's not lost on us the challenges many people face in an ever-changing climate, especially as drought plays a bigger role in forcing communities to find ways to save water. And this is what has prompted some to view lawns as a culprit rather than a benefit.

We think there is another way to look at the problem. Yards can be a combination of grass, clover, edible gardens, native plants…the list goes on. We strongly advocate for yards filled with living things versus nonliving things.

This is a philosophy that finds its way into our research and development efforts. Our scientists are developing new solutions for those living in challenging environments. They include what we call alternatives to traditional lawns, such as drought-tolerant grass options so people can enjoy a lawn in a variety of climates using turfgrasses that require less water.

The bottom line is we see lawns and living things as positive elements in the future. And we think you will, too, after checking out The Truth About Lawns.

Let's GroMoreGood, together.

