Former Microsoft identity security product marketing expert to drive growth in Saviynt's Identity Cloud

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity governance solutions, today announced that Nupur Goyal has joined the company as Vice President of Product Marketing. Goyal, a cybersecurity industry veteran with more than a decade of experience in identity security, will lead Saviynt's product marketing strategy, as the company continues to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern enterprise.

Goyal's technical background is rooted in electronics and telecommunications engineering, with an expertise in product marketing in identity security. She has successfully driven product innovation and go-to-market strategies for top global technology companies, most recently at Microsoft where she served as Director of Product Marketing, Identity Security and Network Access for more than five years. Most notably, Goyal spearheaded the launch of Microsoft's Zero Trust framework and launched their identity governance product. She played a pivotal role in scaling Microsoft Entra beyond identity into the rapidly growing Security Service Edge category. Prior to Microsoft, she held senior product marketing positions at Duo Security (now part of Cisco Systems) and SailPoint, where she significantly contributed to transforming strategies to secure digital identities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nupur to the Saviynt team," said Tara Ryan, Chief Marketing Officer at Saviynt. "Nupur's extensive experience and understanding of market dynamics in the identity security space, including the transition from legacy to cloud-platform solutions, aligns perfectly with our mission to help organizations navigate today's evolving security landscape."

Her appointment comes as Saviynt continues to strengthen its leadership, building a holistic, cloud-native solution to protect both human and machine identities and expanding its offerings to meet the future demands of the modern enterprise.

"I am excited to join Saviynt at such a dynamic time in the identity security space," said Goyal. "Having worked closely with enterprises on their security and governance journeys, I've seen firsthand the challenges they face in managing digital identities in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape. Saviynt's cloud-first strategy and its commitment to customer success set it apart in the market."

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241009842584/en/

Contacts:

Jacklyn Kellick

jacklyn.kellick@saviynt.com