Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) is on Parliament Hill to promote Animal Health Week, an annual national public campaign to raise awareness of the vital role animal health plays in the overall well-being of our society, and to honour the people who work in the industry and protect animal health every day.

Animal Health Week focuses on the integral bond between humans and animals. Whether it's through regular veterinary visits, proper nutrition, or early disease detection, ensuring the health of our animals-both companion animals and livestock-directly contributes to their quality of life and to the health of the people who care for them. Animal health is a societal priority, because it is in the best interests of Canadians in terms of health protection, mental health, public safety, and food safety and security.

"Veterinary medicine is currently experiencing a shrinking number of approved veterinary drugs which is causing us to rely more on medications, especially antibiotics, essential to human medicine. Considering the importance of veterinary work, we call on the federal government to be more proactive, and to invest more financially in maintaining and strengthening the availability of veterinary drugs," mentioned Dr. Tim Arthur, the president of the association.

This year's edition of Animal Health Week is quite unique as it coincides with Mental Illness Awareness Week - which is a subject that intersects profoundly, in many ways, with veterinary practice. Whether it's an exotic pet, a companion animal, or a farm animal - the bond between animal and human can provide comfort, stress-relief, security, and stability in difficult times and periods of uncertainty.

Canada's veterinarian community has also had to deal with increasing mental health illnesses within its workforce. In fact, veterinarians are four times more likely to die by suicide than the general population, highlighting the need for mental health support within the profession.

"Currently, there is a dangerous cycle where many veterinarians are extremely overworked, affecting their mental health and ability to work, thus exacerbating an already acute shortage of labour projected to be 1,000 veterinarians in 2025," explained Jordyn Hewer, the Quebec representative for the CVMA.

We need to build a robust workforce to alleviate the negative effects of the veterinarian shortage. That can be achieved by facilitating and providing support towards the creation of more spaces for Canadian students at Canadian veterinary colleges and by recruiting internationally trained veterinarians, and to allow those veterinarians to more rapidly join the Canadian workforce by establishing a national testing center.

Dr. Arthur concluded by saying, "I invite everybody, and especially this government, to take the opportunity that Animal Health Week presents to recognize the positive effects animals have on our families, local communities, and overall mental health. Let's support veterinarians by giving them access to essential veterinary drugs, and by building a strong workforce to ensure they can continue to take care of our animals here in Canada."

About: Since 1948, the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) has been the national and international voice of veterinarians in Canada, providing leadership and advocacy for veterinary medicine.

The CVMA represents more than 15,000 veterinarians across the country who provide vital care and services to millions of clients, both small and large animals.

