AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says rising gas prices coupled with lower solar and wind production had an upward influence on European electricity prices in most markets last week. France, Portugal and Spain all broke their daily solar production records in October. Average electricity prices increased across most major European markets during the first week of October, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Price increases were noted in the Belgian, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets. The exception was the British market, which saw a 2% week-on-week ...

