Angelique Temple to Lead Combined Marketing Strategy for ParkHub, JustPark Brands

ParkHub the leading North American provider of parking management software and payment solutions has appointed Angelique Temple as its new Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

This appointment follows the recent merger of ParkHub, a leading parking management technology provider in the US, and JustPark, the premier UK-based app for finding and reserving parking spaces. Temple will oversee marketing for both ParkHub and JustPark, spearheading initiatives that elevate the combined entity's global presence and influence.

The combined company now serves over 20 million drivers and more than 500 business customers across North America and the U.K. With Temple at the helm of marketing, the unified organization aims to drive its industry leadership and capitalize on the growing global demand for seamless parking solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Angelique to the ParkHub family," said Jeff Shanahan, CEO of ParkHub. "Her extensive experience crafting high-impact marketing strategies for prominent companies is a perfect match for our vision as we expand our offerings and engage new markets."

"Angelique's leadership will ensure we meet the ultimate goal of our combined companies, creating a global powerhouse that serves parking operators with bundled solutions for parking management, business intelligence, and parking payments while also empowering drivers with convenient parking options at venues, offices, municipal districts, and much more."

Temple brings a wealth of expertise in marketing strategy, customer experience, and business development. With a Master's degree in Communication Management and more than a decade of experience in senior marketing roles managing teams across the U.S., UK, Europe and Australia, she has a proven track record of driving growth and profitability at her prior companies, WeWork and WeTransfer.

Most recently, Temple served as Chief Marketing Officer at WeTransfer, where she increased the brand's market presence and led the development of subscription-based products, significantly boosting the customer base. Prior to her time at WeTransfer, Temple enjoyed a four-year stint as Vice President of Growth and Revenue Marketing at coworking giant WeWork. At WeWork, she led go-to-market strategies for the firm's SMB and enterprise business segments.

"I am excited to join ParkHub and JustPark during such a transformative period," Temple said. "As the new Global Chief Marketing Officer, I look forward to bringing together the best of both companies' marketing capabilities and driving a unified strategy that delivers exceptional value to our customers and partners on a global scale."

The merger of ParkHub and JustPark, announced in March 2024, marked a significant milestone in the parking industry. By combining ParkHub's comprehensive B2B solutions for parking operations and JustPark's leading B2C platform, the organization is poised to offer a holistic, end-to-end parking management solution across multiple markets.

About ParkHub

ParkHub is the leading provider of integrated software, payments, and data insights solutions for parking operators in North America. Serving diverse clients-from sports and entertainment venues to universities and municipalities-ParkHub enables streamlined operations and real-time business intelligence to optimize parking experiences and drive revenue.

About JustPark

JustPark, established in 2006, is the U.K.'s favorite parking app, facilitating a parking reservation every two seconds. With over 13 million drivers and more than 250,000 parking spaces, JustPark monetizes unused parking capacity for residential and commercial properties, enhancing convenience for drivers and generating income for space owners.

