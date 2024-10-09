Anzeige
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
09.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
GIGABYTE Event Unveiled the AI Innovations with AI TOP Breakthroughs, Z890, and X870 Series Motherboards

TAIPEI, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, has officially unveiled the next era of AI innovations at GIGABYTE Event that focused on the breakthroughs on GIGABYTE AI TOP, featuring more comprehensive, efficient, and powerful AI capabilities in both software and hardware integration. It also debuted Intel Z890 and AMD X870 series motherboards designed to deliver outstanding performance with AI technology.

GIGABYTE Event Unveiled the AI Innovations with AI TOP Breakthroughs, Z890, and X870 Series Motherboards

Starting with significant updates on GIGABYTE AI TOP, the AI TOP Utility 2.0 streamlines AI training with major LMM support, offering step-by-step workflows from model selection by RAG Check, dataset creation, and fine-tuning to in-app validation. With the support of major LMMs, users can train or fine-tune an LMM with datasets of texts, images, and video, making the AI model more capable than ever in generating images or even short videos instead of plain texts.

Paired with AI TOP Hardware, the SSD, PSU, and Chassis are optimized in power efficiency, durability, and heat dissipation to handle heavy AI training workloads. GIGABYTE also announces AI TOP 100 and AI TOP 500 setup kits, consisting of pre-built system barebones that are tailored for both beginners to professionals. The AI TOP setup kits provide plenty of flexibility and upgradeability for the future and will be available in Q4 2024.

Another major announcement is the AORUS Z890 series motherboards. Designed for the latest Intel® Core Ultra processors, the AORUS Z890 series motherboards introduce D5 Bionic Corsa Technology to enable AI-enhanced overclocking for peak DDR5 memory performance. The announcement also includes the AORUS X870 and X870E series motherboards, featuring superior VRM design to maximize the performance of AMD Ryzen X3D series processors.

These new generations of motherboards join the AI TOP Hardware for the first time. featuring Z890 AORUS XTREME AI TOP, Z890 AORUS MASTER AI TOP, and X870E AORUS XTREME AI TOP. These AI TOP motherboards are not only built to be compatible with the AI TOP Utility but are optimized for dual-GPU configuration and equipped with cutting-edge Thunderbolt 5 technology, empowering capabilities for local AI training.

Witness GIGABYTE 2024 AI innovations, where a series of product breakthroughs will feature GIGABYTE AI technology. This comprehensive ecosystem is designed to meet the demands of an AI-driven future, offering enhanced accessibility, performance, and versatility in local AI computing. For more information, please visit GIGABYTE Event at: https://www.aorus.com/event/gigabyte-event

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526773/GIGABYTE_Event.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-event-unveiled-the-ai-innovations-with-ai-top-breakthroughs-z890-and-x870-series-motherboards-302271623.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
