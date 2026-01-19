GIGABYTE Unveils X870E AERO X3D WOOD at CES 2026 - Redefining High-Performance Motherboards with Natural Elegance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading global manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, today unveiled the X870E AERO X3D WOOD at CES 2026. This new category of premium motherboards blends high-performance engineering with lifestyle-focused design.

As PCs increasingly move into open living and working spaces, X870E AERO X3D WOOD reimagines hardware as a design statement, bringing warmth and sophistication to high-end builds without compromising capability.

A New Aesthetic for a New Era of PC Design

Inspired by natural materials and modern interiors, the X870E AERO X3D WOOD reflects a shift toward design-driven hardware. The motherboard features wood-inspired accents and a premium leather pull tab, delivering a tactile and visual experience rarely seen in traditional PC components.

Designed for enthusiasts, creators, and gamers who value both form and function, X870E AERO X3D WOOD integrates naturally into lifestyle-focused PC setups, transforming hardware into a centerpiece rather than something to hide away.

Flagship Performance Powered by AMD X3D

Beneath its refined exterior, X870E AERO X3D WOOD delivers uncompromising performance. Built on the AMD Socket AM5 platform, it supports the latest Ryzen 9000, 8000, and 7000 Series processors and enhances X3D performance through AI-assisted X3D Turbo Mode 2.0.

The motherboard supports DDR5 memory overclocking up to 9000MT/s and features a robust digital twin 16+2+2 phases VRM design for stable and efficient power delivery. Expansion capabilities include dual PCIe 5.0 slots for graphics cards and four M.2 slots supporting PCIe 5.0 / 4.0 x4 for ultra-fast storage.

Advanced Thermal Engineering with Elegant Integration

To maintain peak performance, X870E AERO X3D WOOD features a comprehensive thermal solution engineered for both efficiency and visual aesthetics.

Key thermal innovations include:

VRM Thermal Armor Advanced with high-efficiency heat pipes

M.2 Thermal Guard L & M.2 Thermal Guard Ext.

PCB Thermal Plate, improving thermal performance by 14% and adding structural stability.

Next-Generation Connectivity and User-Friendly Features

Equipped with dual 5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 7, and dual USB4 Type-C ports (DisplayPort Alt Mode/HDMI), the board includes GIGABYTE's user-centric innovations:

DriverBIOS with pre-installed Wi-Fi drivers for instant network access

M.2 EZ-Flex with a flexible patented baseplate for improved SSD cooling

WIFI EZ-Plug for simplified antenna installation

M.2 EZ-Latch Click & Plus for tool-free SSD installation

For more information, please visit:

Official Website: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/X870E-AERO-X3D-WOOD

Order Here: GIGABYTE X870E AERO X3D WOOD

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863436/CES_Wood_MB_PR_Article_Edit_3_1_6_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-unveils-x870e-aero-x3d-wood-at-ces-2026---redefining-high-performance-motherboards-with-natural-elegance-302664279.html