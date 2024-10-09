1E Acquires Exoprise to Enhance Network and Application Observability in Its Leading Digital Employee Experience Platform

The combination creates the industry's most powerful IT observability, remediation, and automation platform

LONDON, UK and AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / 1E, the leading Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform company known for its scaled remediation and automation capabilities, announced today its acquisition of Exoprise, a leader in converged Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) for digital workplaces. This strategic acquisition strengthens 1E's commitment to delivering comprehensive, user-centric IT solutions and broadens its data collection capabilities to improve the digital experience for enterprises worldwide.

The 1E platform is an autonomous DEX platform designed for End-User Computing and IT Service Desk teams, allowing them to predict and fix device drift, digital friction, and user frustration. This ensures maximized compliance, reduced costs, and a personalized digital employee experience for every user.

The integration of Exoprise's advanced monitoring and observability capabilities will enable 1E to enhance and scale its Application Experience Management offerings. By leveraging Exoprise's Real User Monitoring (RUM) and Synthetics Monitoring, 1E customers will gain comprehensive, 360-degree visibility into application performance and remediation. This powerful combination allows for real-time, detailed monitoring of key applications like Office 365 and Salesforce. Furthermore, Exoprise will strengthen 1E's ability to manage Unified Communications platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and provide ISP monitoring to ensure optimal network performance, enabling faster troubleshooting of connectivity issues.

"1E's core purpose is to reimagine how technology serves people and create new ways for IT to shape the future of work. This acquisition accelerates that commitment," said Mark Banfield, CEO of 1E. "By integrating Exoprise's expertise in network and application monitoring, we can offer our customers unparalleled visibility and performance insights about their business-critical applications and Unified Communication tools, ensuring they can deliver exceptional experiences to their users. Our platform provides frictionless IT for employees and seamless operations for IT teams, and this acquisition strengthens our ability to fulfill both of those promises."

Founded in 2010, Exoprise has established itself as a trusted provider of Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) and observability solutions, enabling organizations to proactively identify and resolve performance issues across critical cloud applications. With a mission to empower IT teams with solutions that enable effective adoption and management of mission-critical SaaS applications and cloud services, Exoprise has built a reputation for excellence in real-time visibility. By joining forces with 1E, Exoprise will benefit from increased resources and reach, allowing it to accelerate innovation and better serve its growing, loyal customer base.

"Joining 1E marks an exciting new chapter for Exoprise," said Jason Lieblich, Founder and CEO of Exoprise. "We share a vision of empowering organizations to achieve operational excellence through enhanced visibility and performance management. Of all the players in the DEX Management Tools market, 1E is the only company that shares our focus on real-time observability and remediation. Together, we will provide our customers with even more powerful tools to optimize their cloud services and improve user satisfaction."

This acquisition is just the latest milestone for 1E in a year of accelerating growth and recognition as a market leader. Earlier this year, the company announced 1E Intelligence, a significant progression of AI capabilities in the DEX market. For the first time ever, using 1E's Intelligent Sentiment abilities, digital workplace leaders can accurately gauge employees' digital experiences at scale. Then, in May, 1E announced keystone deals with The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and a first-of-its-kind deal with HP Inc. in the consumer market. Finally, in September,1E was recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools Report (access the report here).

More than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them create a better Digital Employee Experience (DEX). The 1E Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation, and automation to proactively fix issues before they ruin the workday. Reduce costs, move faster, and increase employee happiness with 1E. For more information, visit 1E.com.

