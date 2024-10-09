Ocugen, Inc. Announces Removal of Clinical Hold on Investigational New Drug Application for OCU200 Phase 1 Clinical Trial

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. ("Ocugen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OCU200, a recombinant fusion protein consisting of tumstatin and transferrin, for treating diabetic macular edema (DME).



"We are excited to launch the Phase 1 clinical trial for OCU200, which is designed to treat patients with DME," said Dr. Arun Upadhyay, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research & Development at Ocugen. "Approximately 30 to 40% of DME patients are refractive to current anti-VEGF therapies. OCU200 targets the underlying disease mechanisms through the integrin pathway and holds promise to provide benefits to all DME patients, including non-responders to currently approved therapy."



OCU200 possesses unique features that potentially enable it to treat vascular complications of DME. Tumstatin is the active component of OCU200 and binds to integrin receptors, which play a crucial role in disease pathogenesis. Transferrin is expected to facilitate the targeted delivery of tumstatin into the retina and choroid and potentially help increase the interaction between tumstatin and integrin receptors.

"I look forward to bringing OCU200 into the clinic and advancing this important candidate in Ocugen's portfolio for treating blindness diseases," said Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer at Ocugen. "DME is becoming more prevalent as the number of people with diabetes in the U.S. rises, making the condition even more imperative to address."

This is a multicenter, open-label, dose-ranging study with 3 cohorts in the dose-escalation portion assessing safety of OCU200 and in the fourth cohort a combination of OCU200 (MTD) with anti-VEGF following sequential intravitreal administration.

DME is one of the most common vision-threatening diseases occurring in people with diabetes and includes blurriness in vision and progressive vision loss as the disease progresses. Approximately 746,000 people in the United States are affected with DME.

The Company intends to pursue additional indications for OCU200 to potentially treat diabetic retinopathy and wet age-related macular degeneration, which combined affect nearly nine million Americans.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs.

