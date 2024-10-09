EL PASO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), designer, developer, and worldwide marketer of branded consumer home, outdoor, beauty, and wellness products, today reported results for the three-month period ended August 31, 2024.

Executive Summary - Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Compared to Fiscal 2024

Consolidated net sales revenue of $474.2 million, a decrease of 3.5%

Gross profit margin of 45.6% compared to 46.7%

Operating margin of 7.3% compared to 9.5%

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 9.8% compared to 12.7%

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.74 compared to $1.14

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $1.21 compared to $1.74

Net cash provided by operating activities of $44.6 million compared to $36.7 million

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.8% compared to 14.6%

Noel M. Geoffroy, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are pleased to report second quarter results that were above expectations and we are reaffirming our annual outlook for net sales, adjusted EPS, and adjusted EBITDA. During the quarter, we took decisive actions toward our long-term strategic initiatives, including strengthening the core and further shaping our growth portfolio. In addition, despite persistent macro headwinds, we achieved early results on our efforts to 'Reset and Revitalize' our business, driven by improved brand fundamentals, optimized marketing and innovation, and expanded distribution. I am proud of our team for their dedication and focus and remain confident we are on the right path to long-term profitable growth and increased value for all Helen of Troy stakeholders."

Three Months Ended August 31, (in thousands) (unaudited) Home & Outdoor Beauty & Wellness Total Fiscal 2024 sales revenue, net $ 239,977 $ 251,586 $ 491,563 Organic business (4) 2,064 (18,899 ) (16,835 ) Impact of foreign currency (97 ) (410 ) (507 ) Change in sales revenue, net 1,967 (19,309 ) (17,342 ) Fiscal 2025 sales revenue, net $ 241,944 $ 232,277 $ 474,221 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) 0.8 % (7.7 )% (3.5 )% Organic business 0.9 % (7.5 )% (3.4 )% Impact of foreign currency - % (0.2 )% (0.1 )% Operating margin (GAAP) Fiscal 2025 12.9 % 1.6 % 7.3 % Fiscal 2024 15.0 % 4.3 % 9.5 % Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) (1) Fiscal 2025 15.0 % 4.4 % 9.8 % Fiscal 2024 17.7 % 7.9 % 12.7 %

Consolidated Results - Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

Consolidated net sales revenue decreased $17.3 million, or 3.5%, to $474.2 million, compared to $491.6 million, primarily driven by a decline in Beauty & Wellness due to lower sales of hair appliances, air purifiers, and humidifiers. These factors were partially offset by Home & Outdoor growth in the home and insulated beverageware categories, international growth, and higher sales of fans and thermometers within Beauty & Wellness.

Consolidated gross profit margin decreased 110 basis points to 45.6%, compared to 46.7%. The decrease in consolidated gross profit margin was primarily due to a less favorable product and customer mix within Home & Outdoor and unfavorable inventory obsolescence expense year-over-year. These factors were partially offset by lower commodity and product costs, partly driven by Project Pegasus initiatives.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") ratio increased 140 basis points to 37.9%, compared to 36.5%. The increase in the consolidated SG&A ratio was primarily due to higher marketing expense as the Company reinvested back into its brands, unfavorable distribution center expense due to additional costs and lost efficiency associated with automation startup issues at the Tennessee distribution facility, and the impact of unfavorable operating leverage. These factors were partially offset by lower overall personnel expense, which includes the impact of lower annual incentive compensation expense.

Consolidated operating income was $34.9 million, or 7.3% of net sales revenue, compared to $46.8 million, or 9.5% of net sales revenue. The 220 basis point decrease in consolidated operating margin was primarily due to an increase in the consolidated SG&A ratio and a decrease in consolidated gross profit margin, partially offset by a decrease in restructuring charges of $2.1 million.

Interest expense was $13.2 million, compared to $13.7 million. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to lower average borrowings outstanding, partially offset by a higher average effective interest rate compared to the same period last year.

Income tax expense as a percentage of income before income tax was 22.0% compared to 17.9%, primarily due to the impact of Barbados tax legislation enacted during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, shifts in the mix of income in various tax jurisdictions, and an increase in tax expense for discrete items.

Net income was $17.0 million, compared to $27.4 million. Diluted EPS was $0.74, compared to $1.14. Diluted EPS decreased primarily due to lower operating income and an increase in the effective income tax rate, partially offset by lower weighted average diluted shares outstanding and a decrease in interest expense.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $55.8 million, compared to $71.7 million. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.8% compared to 14.6%.

On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP) for the second quarters of fiscal 2025 and 2024, excluding the discrete impact of restructuring charges, amortization of intangible assets, and non-cash share-based compensation, as applicable:

Adjusted operating income decreased $15.9 million, or 25.5%, to $46.4 million, or 9.8% of net sales revenue, compared to $62.3 million, or 12.7% of net sales revenue. The decrease in adjusted operating margin was primarily driven by higher marketing expense, a less favorable product and customer mix within Home & Outdoor, unfavorable inventory obsolescence expense year-over-year, and the impact of unfavorable operating leverage. These factors were partially offset by lower overall personnel expense, which includes the impact of lower annual incentive compensation expense, and lower commodity and product costs, partly driven by Project Pegasus initiatives.

Adjusted income decreased $14.2 million, or 34.1%, to $27.5 million, compared to $41.8 million. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased 30.5% to $1.21 compared to $1.74. The decrease in adjusted diluted EPS was primarily due to lower adjusted operating income and an increase in the adjusted effective income tax rate, partially offset by lower weighted average diluted shares outstanding and a decrease in interest expense.

Segment Results - Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

Home & Outdoor net sales revenue increased $2.0 million, or 0.8%, to $241.9 million, compared to $240.0 million. The increase was driven by an increase in sales in the insulated beverageware category, higher international sales primarily driven by new and expanded retailer distribution, and expanded retailer distribution in the home category. These factors were partially offset by softer consumer demand, lower replenishment orders from retail customers, and continued softness in technical packs and related accessories.

Home & Outdoor operating income was $31.2 million, or 12.9% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $36.1 million, or 15.0% of segment net sales revenue. The decrease in segment operating margin was primarily due to unfavorable distribution center expense, a less favorable product and customer mix, and higher marketing expense as the segment reinvested back into its brands. These factors were partially offset by lower overall personnel expense, which includes the impact of lower annual incentive compensation expense, and favorable inventory obsolescence expense year-over-year. Adjusted operating income decreased 14.5% to $36.3 million, or 15.0% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $42.4 million, or 17.7% of segment net sales revenue.

Beauty & Wellness net sales revenue decreased $19.3 million, or 7.7%, to $232.3 million, compared to $251.6 million. The decrease was driven by a decline in sales of hair appliances due to softer consumer demand, shifts in consumer spending and increased competition, lower sales of air purifiers and humidifiers driven by reduced replenishment orders from retail customers, and a decrease in water filtration product revenue due to the expiration of an out-license relationship. These factors were partially offset by fan and thermometer growth.

Beauty & Wellness operating income was $3.7 million, or 1.6% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $10.7 million, or 4.3% of segment net sales revenue. The decrease in segment operating margin was primarily due to higher marketing expense as the segment reinvested back into its brands, unfavorable inventory obsolescence expense year-over-year, and the impact of unfavorable operating leverage. These factors were partially offset by lower commodity and product costs and lower overall personnel expense, which includes the impact of lower annual incentive compensation expense. Adjusted operating income decreased 48.9% to $10.2 million, or 4.4% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $19.9 million, or 7.9% of segment net sales revenue.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow - Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.1 million, compared to $24.2 million.

Accounts receivable turnover (5) was 69.0 days, compared to 67.9 days.

was 69.0 days, compared to 67.9 days. Inventory was $469.6 million, compared to $435.7 million.

Total short- and long-term debt was $713.2 million, compared to $844.9 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of the fiscal year was $69.9 million, compared to $157.7 million for the same period last year.

Free cash flow(1)(2) for the first six months of the fiscal year was $55.9 million, compared to $137.2 million for the same period last year.

Pegasus Restructuring Plan

The Company previously announced a global restructuring plan intended to expand operating margins through initiatives designed to improve efficiency and effectiveness and reduce costs (collectively referred to as "Project Pegasus"). Project Pegasus includes multiple workstreams to further optimize the Company's brand portfolio, streamline and simplify the organization, accelerate and amplify cost of goods savings projects, enhance the efficiency of its supply chain network, optimize its indirect spending and improve its cash flow and working capital, as well as other activities. The Company anticipates these initiatives will create operating efficiencies, as well as provide a platform to fund future growth investments.

As previously disclosed, the Company continues to have the following expectations regarding Project Pegasus charges:

Total one-time pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $50 million to $55 million over the duration of the plan, expected to be completed during fiscal 2025.

Pre-tax restructuring charges to be comprised of approximately $15 million to $19 million of severance and employee related costs, $28 million of professional fees, $3 million to $4 million of contract termination costs, and $4 million of other exit and disposal costs.

All of the Company's operating segments and shared services will be impacted by the plan and pre-tax restructuring charges include approximately $16 million to $17 million in Home & Outdoor and $34 million to $38 million in Beauty & Wellness.

Pre-tax restructuring charges represent primarily cash expenditures, which are expected to be substantially paid by the end of fiscal 2025.

The Company also continues to have the following expectations regarding Project Pegasus savings:

Targeted annualized pre-tax operating profit improvements of approximately $75 million to $85 million, which began in fiscal 2024 and are expected to be substantially achieved by the end of fiscal 2027.

Estimated cadence of the recognition of the savings will be approximately 25% in fiscal 2024, which was achieved, approximately 35% in fiscal 2025, approximately 25% in fiscal 2026, and approximately 15% in fiscal 2027.

Total profit improvements to be realized approximately 60% through reduced cost of goods sold and 40% through lower SG&A.

Fiscal 2025 Annual Outlook

The Company continues to expect consolidated net sales revenue in the range of $1.885 billion to $1.935 billion, which implies a decline of 6.0% to 3.5%. The sales outlook continues to reflect the Company's view of lingering inflation and continued consumer spending softness, especially in certain discretionary categories, as well as its view of increased macro uncertainty, an increasingly stretched consumer, a more promotional environment, and retailers even more closely managing their inventory levels. The sales outlook reflects the impact of executional challenges in the Company's Tennessee distribution facility on sales that occurred during the first quarter of fiscal 2025. During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the remediation efforts for the automation system were substantially completed, and the Company believes the impact on sales was minimal during the quarter. The Company now believes it is in a position to achieve targeted efficiency levels by the end of fiscal 2025.

The Company's fiscal year net sales outlook now reflects the following expectations by segment:

Home & Outdoor net sales decline of 2.3% to growth of 1.4%, which includes the impact of shipping disruption in the Company's Tennessee distribution facility during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to the prior expectation of a decline of 3.0% to 1.0%; and

Beauty & Wellness net sales decline of 9.0% to 7.5%, compared to the prior expectation of a decline of 8.0% to 5.0%, both of which include a year-over-year headwind of approximately 1.0% related to the expiration of an out-license relationship in Wellness.

The Company continues to expect GAAP diluted EPS of $4.69 to $5.45 and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $7.00 to $7.50, which implies an adjusted diluted EPS decline of 21.4% to 15.8%.

The Company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of $287 million to $297 million, which implies a decline of 14.6% to 11.8%, as benefits from Project Pegasus are reinvested for growth. The Company's outlook continues to reflect:

a year-over-year increase in growth investment spending of approximately 100 basis points;

a year-over-year headwind of approximately 50 basis points from the expiration of an out-license relationship in Wellness;

margin compression of approximately 50 basis points from incremental operating expense and lost efficiency related to automation startup issues at its Tennessee distribution facility, compared to the prior expectation of 60 basis points; and

margin compression from its view of a more promotional environment, a less favorable mix, and lower operating leverage due to the decline in revenue.

The Company continues to expect these factors to be partially offset by profit improvement actions implemented in the second quarter.

The Company now expects free cash flow(1)(2) in the range of $180 million to $200 million, compared to the previous range of $200 million to $240 million, and now expects its net leverage ratio(1)(3), as defined in its credit agreement, to end fiscal 2025 at 1.90x to 1.80x, compared to the previous range of 1.60x to 1.50x.

In terms of the quarterly cadence of sales, the Company now expects a decline in net sales of approximately 4.5% to 1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The Company now expects a decline in adjusted diluted EPS of approximately 10% to 3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

The Company's consolidated net sales and EPS outlook also reflects the following assumptions:

the severity of the cough/cold/flu season will be in line with pre-COVID historical averages;

September 2024 foreign currency exchange rates will remain constant for the remainder of the fiscal year;

expected interest expense in the range of $44.0 million to $46.0 million;

a reported GAAP effective tax rate range of 27.3% to 29.5% for the full fiscal year 2025 and an adjusted effective tax rate range of 20.7% to 21.3%; and

an estimated weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 23.1 million for the full year.

The likelihood, timing and potential impact of a significant or prolonged recession, any fiscal 2025 acquisitions and divestitures, future asset impairment charges, future foreign currency fluctuations, additional interest rate increases, or share repurchases are unknown and cannot be reasonably estimated; therefore, they are not included in the Company's outlook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports and discusses its operating results using financial measures consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). To supplement its presentation, the Company discloses certain financial measures that may be considered non-GAAP such as Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS"), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio, which are presented in accompanying tables to this press release along with a reconciliation of these financial measures to their corresponding GAAP-based financial measures presented in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income and cash flows. For additional information see Note 1 to the accompanying tables to this press release.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith, and Revlon. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit http://investor.helenoftroy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain written and oral statements made by the Company and subsidiaries of the Company may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes statements made in this press release, in other filings with the SEC, and in certain other oral and written presentations. Generally, the words "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "expects", "plans", "may", "will", "might", "would", "should", "seeks", "estimates", "project", "predict", "potential", "currently", "continue", "intends", "outlook", "forecasts", "targets", "reflects", "could", and other similar words identify forward-looking statements. All statements that address operating results, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future, including statements related to sales, expenses, EPS results, and statements expressing general expectations about future operating results, are forward-looking statements and are based upon its current expectations and various assumptions. The Company believes there is a reasonable basis for these expectations and assumptions, but there can be no assurance that the Company will realize these expectations or that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and are subject to risks that could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Accordingly, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with, and are subject to and qualified by, the risks described in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended February 29, 2024, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to refer to the risk factors referred to above for a description of these risks. Such risks include, among others, the geographic concentration of certain United States ("U.S.") distribution facilities which increases its risk to disruptions that could affect the Company's ability to deliver products in a timely manner, the occurrence of cyber incidents or failure by the Company or its third-party service providers to maintain cybersecurity and the integrity of confidential internal or customer data, a cybersecurity breach, obsolescence or interruptions in the operation of the Company's central global Enterprise Resource Planning systems and other peripheral information systems, the Company's ability to develop and introduce a continuing stream of innovative new products to meet changing consumer preferences, actions taken by large customers that may adversely affect the Company's gross profit and operating results, the Company's dependence on sales to several large customers and the risks associated with any loss of, or substantial decline in, sales to top customers, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, most of which are located in Asia, and any inability to obtain products from such manufacturers, the Company's ability to deliver products to its customers in a timely manner and according to their fulfillment standards, the risks associated with trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriations, and other risks associated with domestic and foreign operations including uncertainty and business interruptions resulting from political changes and events in the U.S. and abroad, and volatility in the global credit and financial markets and economy, the Company's dependence on the strength of retail economies and vulnerabilities to any prolonged economic downturn, including a downturn from the effects of macroeconomic conditions, any public health crises or similar conditions, risks associated with weather conditions, the duration and severity of the cold and flu season and other related factors, the Company's reliance on its Chief Executive Officer and a limited number of other key senior officers to operate its business, risks associated with the use of licensed trademarks from or to third parties, the Company's ability to execute and realize expected synergies from strategic business initiatives such as acquisitions, divestitures and global restructuring plans, including Project Pegasus, the risks of potential changes in laws and regulations, including environmental, employment and health and safety and tax laws, and the costs and complexities of compliance with such laws, the risks associated with increased focus and expectations on climate change and other environmental, social and governance matters, the risks associated with significant changes in or the Company's compliance with regulations, interpretations or product certification requirements, the risks associated with global legal developments regarding privacy and data security that could result in changes to its business practices, penalties, increased cost of operations, or otherwise harm the business, the risks of significant tariffs or other restrictions being placed on imports from China, Mexico or Vietnam or any retaliatory trade measures taken by China, Mexico or Vietnam, the Company's dependence on whether it is classified as a "controlled foreign corporation" for U.S. federal income tax purposes which impacts the tax treatment of its non-U.S. income, the risks associated with legislation enacted in Bermuda and Barbados in response to the European Union's review of harmful tax competition, the risks associated with accounting for tax positions and the resolution of tax disputes, the risks associated with product recalls, product liability and other claims against the Company, and associated financial risks including but not limited to, increased costs of raw materials, energy and transportation, significant impairment of the Company's goodwill, indefinite-lived and definite-lived intangible assets or other long-lived assets, risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the risks to the Company's liquidity or cost of capital which may be materially adversely affected by constraints or changes in the capital and credit markets, interest rates and limitations under its financing arrangements, and projections of product demand, sales and net income, which are highly subjective in nature, and from which future sales and net income could vary by a material amount. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

HELEN OF TROY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended August 31, 2024 2023 Sales revenue, net $ 474,221 100.0 % $ 491,563 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 258,151 54.4 % 261,910 53.3 % Gross profit 216,070 45.6 % 229,653 46.7 % Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") 179,692 37.9 % 179,191 36.5 % Restructuring charges 1,526 0.3 % 3,617 0.7 % Operating income 34,852 7.3 % 46,845 9.5 % Non-operating income, net 170 - % 148 - % Interest expense 13,216 2.8 % 13,654 2.8 % Income before income tax 21,806 4.6 % 33,339 6.8 % Income tax expense 4,792 1.0 % 5,958 1.2 % Net income $ 17,014 3.6 % $ 27,381 5.6 % Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") $ 0.74 $ 1.14 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 22,839 24,041

Six Months Ended August 31, 2024 2023 Sales revenue, net $ 891,068 100.0 % $ 966,235 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 471,919 53.0 % 520,951 53.9 % Gross profit 419,149 47.0 % 445,284 46.1 % SG&A 350,173 39.3 % 346,826 35.9 % Restructuring charges 3,361 0.4 % 10,972 1.1 % Operating income 65,615 7.4 % 87,486 9.1 % Non-operating income, net 270 - % 285 - % Interest expense 25,759 2.9 % 27,706 2.9 % Income before income tax 40,126 4.5 % 60,065 6.2 % Income tax expense 16,908 1.9 % 10,103 1.0 % Net income $ 23,218 2.6 % $ 49,962 5.2 % Diluted EPS $ 1.00 $ 2.07 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 23,236 24,088

Consolidated Net Sales by Geographic Region (6) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended August 31, 2024 2023 Domestic sales revenue, net $ 365,750 77.1 % $ 388,049 78.9 % International sales revenue, net 108,471 22.9 % 103,514 21.1 % Total sales revenue, net $ 474,221 100.0 % $ 491,563 100.0 %

Six Months Ended August 31, 2024 2023 Domestic sales revenue, net $ 666,430 74.8 % $ 747,608 77.4 % International sales revenue, net 224,638 25.2 % 218,627 22.6 % Total sales revenue, net $ 891,068 100.0 % $ 966,235 100.0 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - GAAP Operating Income and Operating Margin to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) (1) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended August 31, 2024 Home &

Outdoor Beauty &

Wellness Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 31,152 12.9 % $ 3,700 1.6 % $ 34,852 7.3 % Restructuring charges 518 0.2 % 1,008 0.4 % 1,526 0.3 % Subtotal 31,670 13.1 % 4,708 2.0 % 36,378 7.7 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,768 0.7 % 2,771 1.2 % 4,539 1.0 % Non-cash share-based compensation 2,814 1.2 % 2,673 1.2 % 5,487 1.2 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 36,252 15.0 % $ 10,152 4.4 % $ 46,404 9.8 %

Three Months Ended August 31, 2023 Home &

Outdoor Beauty &

Wellness Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 36,099 15.0 % $ 10,746 4.3 % $ 46,845 9.5 % Restructuring charges 1,271 0.5 % 2,346 0.9 % 3,617 0.7 % Subtotal 37,370 15.6 % 13,092 5.2 % 50,462 10.3 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,764 0.7 % 2,830 1.1 % 4,594 0.9 % Non-cash share-based compensation 3,287 1.4 % 3,942 1.6 % 7,229 1.5 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 42,421 17.7 % $ 19,864 7.9 % $ 62,285 12.7 %

Six Months Ended August 31, 2024 Home &

Outdoor Beauty &

Wellness Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 47,002 10.7 % $ 18,613 4.1 % $ 65,615 7.4 % Restructuring charges 958 0.2 % 2,403 0.5 % 3,361 0.4 % Subtotal 47,960 10.9 % 21,016 4.7 % 68,976 7.7 % Amortization of intangible assets 3,533 0.8 % 5,526 1.2 % 9,059 1.0 % Non-cash share-based compensation 5,827 1.3 % 5,493 1.2 % 11,320 1.3 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 57,320 13.0 % $ 32,035 7.1 % $ 89,355 10.0 %

Six Months Ended August 31, 2023 Home &

Outdoor Beauty &

Wellness Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 58,215 12.7 % $ 29,271 5.7 % $ 87,486 9.1 % Bed, Bath & Beyond bankruptcy (7) 3,087 0.7 % 1,126 0.2 % 4,213 0.4 % Restructuring charges 4,061 0.9 % 6,911 1.4 % 10,972 1.1 % Subtotal 65,363 14.3 % 37,308 7.3 % 102,671 10.6 % Amortization of intangible assets 3,541 0.8 % 5,710 1.1 % 9,251 1.0 % Non-cash share-based compensation 7,785 1.7 % 8,741 1.7 % 16,526 1.7 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 76,689 16.8 % $ 51,759 10.2 % $ 128,448 13.3 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - GAAP Operating Income to EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) (1) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended August 31, 2024 Home &

Outdoor Beauty &

Wellness Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 31,152 12.9 % $ 3,700 1.6 % $ 34,852 7.3 % Depreciation and amortization 6,590 2.7 % 7,202 3.1 % 13,792 2.9 % Non-operating income, net - - % 170 0.1 % 170 - % EBITDA (non-GAAP) 37,742 15.6 % 11,072 4.8 % 48,814 10.3 % Add: Restructuring charges 518 0.2 % 1,008 0.4 % 1,526 0.3 % Non-cash share-based compensation 2,814 1.2 % 2,673 1.2 % 5,487 1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 41,074 17.0 % $ 14,753 6.4 % $ 55,827 11.8 %

Three Months Ended August 31, 2023 Home &

Outdoor Beauty &

Wellness Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 36,099 15.0 % $ 10,746 4.3 % $ 46,845 9.5 % Depreciation and amortization 6,606 2.8 % 7,285 2.9 % 13,891 2.8 % Non-operating income, net - - % 148 0.1 % 148 - % EBITDA (non-GAAP) 42,705 17.8 % 18,179 7.2 % 60,884 12.4 % Add: Restructuring charges 1,271 0.5 % 2,346 0.9 % 3,617 0.7 % Non-cash share-based compensation 3,287 1.4 % 3,942 1.6 % 7,229 1.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 47,263 19.7 % $ 24,467 9.7 % $ 71,730 14.6 %

Six Months Ended August 31, 2024 Home &

Outdoor Beauty &

Wellness Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 47,002 10.7 % $ 18,613 4.1 % $ 65,615 7.4 % Depreciation and amortization 13,237 3.0 % 14,391 3.2 % 27,628 3.1 % Non-operating income, net - - % 270 0.1 % 270 - % EBITDA (non-GAAP) 60,239 13.7 % 33,274 7.4 % 93,513 10.5 % Add: Restructuring charges 958 0.2 % 2,403 0.5 % 3,361 0.4 % Non-cash share-based compensation 5,827 1.3 % 5,493 1.2 % 11,320 1.3 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 67,024 15.2 % $ 41,170 9.1 % $ 108,194 12.1 %

Six Months Ended August 31, 2023 Home &

Outdoor Beauty &

Wellness Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 58,215 12.7 % $ 29,271 5.7 % $ 87,486 9.1 % Depreciation and amortization 11,008 2.4 % 13,598 2.7 % 24,606 2.5 % Non-operating income, net - - % 285 0.1 % 285 - % EBITDA (non-GAAP) 69,223 15.1 % 43,154 8.5 % 112,377 11.6 % Add: Bed, Bath & Beyond bankruptcy 3,087 0.7 % 1,126 0.2 % 4,213 0.4 % Restructuring charges 4,061 0.9 % 6,911 1.4 % 10,972 1.1 % Non-cash share-based compensation 7,785 1.7 % 8,741 1.7 % 16,526 1.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 84,156 18.4 % $ 59,932 11.8 % $ 144,088 14.9 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - GAAP Net Income to EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) (1) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended August 31, 2024 2023 Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 17,014 3.6 % $ 27,381 5.6 % Interest expense 13,216 2.8 % 13,654 2.8 % Income tax expense 4,792 1.0 % 5,958 1.2 % Depreciation and amortization 13,792 2.9 % 13,891 2.8 % EBITDA (non-GAAP) 48,814 10.3 % 60,884 12.4 % Add: Restructuring charges 1,526 0.3 % 3,617 0.7 % Non-cash share-based compensation 5,487 1.2 % 7,229 1.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 55,827 11.8 % $ 71,730 14.6 %

Six Months Ended August 31, 2024 2023 Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 23,218 2.6 % $ 49,962 5.2 % Interest expense 25,759 2.9 % 27,706 2.9 % Income tax expense 16,908 1.9 % 10,103 1.0 % Depreciation and amortization 27,628 3.1 % 24,606 2.5 % EBITDA (non-GAAP) 93,513 10.5 % 112,377 11.6 % Add: Bed, Bath & Beyond bankruptcy - - % 4,213 0.4 % Restructuring charges 3,361 0.4 % 10,972 1.1 % Non-cash share-based compensation 11,320 1.3 % 16,526 1.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 108,194 12.1 % $ 144,088 14.9 %

Quarterly Period Ended Twelve Months

Ended

August 31,

2024 November February May August Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 75,898 $ 42,734 $ 6,204 $ 17,014 $ 141,850 Interest expense 12,859 12,500 12,543 13,216 51,118 Income tax expense 18,350 11,995 12,116 4,792 47,253 Depreciation and amortization 12,431 14,462 13,836 13,792 54,521 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 119,538 81,691 44,699 48,814 294,742 Add: Gain on sale of distribution and office facilities (8) (34,190 ) - - - (34,190 ) Restructuring charges 3,890 3,850 1,835 1,526 11,101 Non-cash share-based compensation 8,579 8,767 5,833 5,487 28,666 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 97,817 $ 94,308 $ 52,367 $ 55,827 $ 300,319

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - GAAP Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (1) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended August 31, 2024 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 21,806 $ 4,792 $ 17,014 $ 0.95 $ 0.21 $ 0.74 Restructuring charges 1,526 138 1,388 0.07 0.01 0.06 Subtotal 23,332 4,930 18,402 1.02 0.22 0.81 Amortization of intangible assets 4,539 661 3,878 0.20 0.03 0.17 Non-cash share-based compensation 5,487 221 5,266 0.24 0.01 0.23 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 33,358 $ 5,812 $ 27,546 $ 1.46 $ 0.25 $ 1.21 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 22,839

Three Months Ended August 31, 2023 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 33,339 $ 5,958 $ 27,381 $ 1.39 $ 0.25 $ 1.14 Restructuring charges 3,617 44 3,573 0.15 - 0.15 Subtotal 36,956 6,002 30,954 1.54 0.25 1.29 Amortization of intangible assets 4,594 607 3,987 0.19 0.03 0.17 Non-cash share-based compensation 7,229 385 6,844 0.30 0.02 0.28 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 48,779 $ 6,994 $ 41,785 $ 2.03 $ 0.29 $ 1.74 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 24,041

Six Months Ended August 31, 2024 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 40,126 $ 16,908 $ 23,218 $ 1.73 $ 0.73 $ 1.00 Barbados tax reform (9) - (6,045 ) 6,045 - (0.26 ) 0.26 Restructuring charges 3,361 303 3,058 0.14 0.01 0.13 Subtotal 43,487 11,166 32,321 1.87 0.48 1.39 Amortization of intangible assets 9,059 1,322 7,737 0.39 0.06 0.33 Non-cash share-based compensation 11,320 485 10,835 0.49 0.02 0.47 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 63,866 $ 12,973 $ 50,893 $ 2.75 $ 0.56 $ 2.19 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 23,236

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - GAAP Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (1) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended August 31, 2023 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 60,065 $ 10,103 $ 49,962 $ 2.49 $ 0.42 $ 2.07 Bed, Bath & Beyond bankruptcy 4,213 53 4,160 0.17 - 0.17 Restructuring charges 10,972 136 10,836 0.46 0.01 0.45 Subtotal 75,250 10,292 64,958 3.12 0.43 2.70 Amortization of intangible assets 9,251 1,213 8,038 0.38 0.05 0.33 Non-cash share-based compensation 16,526 1,026 15,500 0.69 0.04 0.64 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 101,027 $ 12,531 $ 88,496 $ 4.19 $ 0.52 $ 3.67 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 24,088

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Information (Unaudited) (in thousands) August 31, 2024 2023 Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,137 $ 24,214 Receivables, net 365,675 387,498 Inventory 469,625 435,681 Total assets, current 900,635 888,692 Assets held for sale - 17,179 Total assets 2,880,377 2,901,660 Total liabilities, current 508,696 472,395 Total long-term liabilities 804,101 927,382 Total debt 713,235 844,903 Stockholders' equity 1,567,580 1,501,883

Six Months Ended August 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flow: Depreciation and amortization $ 27,628 $ 24,606 Net cash provided by operating activities 69,916 157,732 Capital and intangible asset expenditures 14,026 20,557 Net debt proceeds (repayments) 46,925 (90,125 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock 103,144 54,535

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended August 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 69,916 $ 157,732 Less: Capital and intangible asset expenditures (14,026 ) (20,557 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 55,890 $ 137,175

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Leverage Ratio (Non-GAAP) (1) (3) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarterly Period Ended Twelve Months

Ended

August 31, 2024 November February May August Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (10) $ 97,817 $ 94,308 $ 52,367 $ 55,827 $ 300,319 Total borrowings under the credit agreement, as reported (GAAP) $ 718,875 Add: Outstanding letters of credit 9,460 Less: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (25,160 ) Net debt $ 703,175 Net leverage ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 2.34

Fiscal 2025 Outlook for Net Sales Revenue (Unaudited) (in thousands) Consolidated: Fiscal 2024 Outlook Fiscal 2025 Net sales revenue $ 2,005,050 $ 1,885,000 - $ 1,935,000 Net sales revenue decline (6.0 )% - (3.5 )%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Fiscal 2025 Outlook for GAAP Net Income to EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months

Ended

August 31,

2024 Outlook for the

Balance of the

Fiscal Year

(Six Months) Outlook Fiscal 2025 Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 23,218 $ 85,194 - $ 102,721 $ 108,412 - $ 125,939 Interest expense 25,759 20,241 - 18,241 46,000 - 44,000 Income tax expense 16,908 28,349 - 30,341 45,257 - 47,249 Depreciation and amortization 27,628 25,872 - 23,882 53,500 - 51,510 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 93,513 159,656 - 175,185 253,169 - 268,698 Add: Restructuring charges 3,361 5,565 - 565 8,926 - 3,926 Non-cash share-based compensation 11,320 13,585 - 12,556 24,905 - 23,876 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 108,194 $ 178,806 - $ 188,306 $ 287,000 - $ 296,500

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Fiscal 2025 Outlook for GAAP Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) and GAAP Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Non-GAAP) (1) (Unaudited) Six Months

Ended

August 31,

2024 Outlook for the

Balance of the

Fiscal Year

(Six Months) Outlook

Fiscal 2025 Tax Rate Outlook

Fiscal 2025 Diluted EPS, as reported (GAAP) $ 1.00 $ 3.69 - $ 4.45 $ 4.69 - $ 5.45 29.5 % - 27.3 % Restructuring charges 0.14 0.25 - 0.03 0.39 - 0.17 Amortization of intangible assets 0.39 0.39 - 0.37 0.78 - 0.76 Non-cash share-based compensation 0.49 0.59 - 0.54 1.08 - 1.03 Income tax effect of adjustments (11) 0.17 (0.11 ) - (0.08 ) 0.06 - 0.09 (8.2 )% - (6.6 )% Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 2.19 $ 4.81 - $ 5.31 $ 7.00 - $ 7.50 21.3 % - 20.7 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Fiscal 2025 Outlook for GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months

Ended

August 31,

2024 Outlook for the

Balance of the

Fiscal Year

(Six Months) Outlook Fiscal 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 69,916 $ 147,084 - $ 162,084 $ 217,000 - $ 232,000 Less: Capital and intangible asset expenditures (14,026 ) (22,974 ) - (17,974 ) (37,000 ) - (32,000 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 55,890 $ 124,110 - $ 144,110 $ 180,000 - $ 200,000

HELEN OF TROY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Press Release

(1) This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio ("Non-GAAP Financial Measures") that are discussed in the accompanying press release or in the preceding tables may be considered non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G, Rule 100. Accordingly, the Company is providing the preceding tables that reconcile these measures to their corresponding GAAP-based financial measures. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking expected net leverage ratio to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, in combination with the Company's financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain charges and benefits on applicable income, margin and earnings per share measures. The Company also believes that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures facilitate a more direct comparison of the Company's performance with its competitors. The Company further believes that including the excluded charges and benefits would not accurately reflect the underlying performance of the Company's operations for the period in which the charges and benefits were incurred and reflected in the Company's GAAP financial results. The material limitation associated with the use of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures is that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures do not reflect the full economic impact of the Company's activities. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, are not an alternative to GAAP financial measures, and may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital and intangible asset expenditures. (3) Net leverage ratio is calculated as (a) total borrowings under the Company's credit agreement plus outstanding letters of credit, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, including readily marketable obligations issued, guaranteed or insured by the U.S. with maturities of two years or less, at the end of the current period, divided by (b) Adjusted EBITDA per the Company's credit agreement (calculated as EBITDA plus non-cash charges and certain allowed addbacks, less certain non-cash income, plus the pro forma effect of acquisitions and certain pro forma run-rate cost savings for acquisitions and dispositions, as applicable for the trailing twelve months ended as of the current period). (4) Organic business refers to net sales revenue associated with product lines or brands after the first twelve months from the date the product line or brand is acquired, excluding the impact that foreign currency remeasurement had on reported net sales revenue. Net sales revenue from internally developed brands or product lines is considered Organic business activity. (5) Accounts receivable turnover uses 12 month trailing net sales revenue. The current and four prior quarters' ending balances of trade accounts receivable are used for the purposes of computing the average balance component as required by the particular measure. (6) Domestic net sales revenue includes net sales revenue from the U.S. and Canada. (7) Represents a charge for uncollectible receivables due to the bankruptcy of Bed, Bath & Beyond ("Bed, Bath & Beyond bankruptcy"). (8) Gain on the sale of distribution and office facilities in El Paso, Texas during the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. (9) Represents a discrete tax charge to revalue existing deferred tax liabilities as a result of Barbados enacting a domestic corporate income tax rate of 9%, effective beginning with the Company's fiscal year 2025 ("Barbados tax reform"). (10) See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP-based financial measure (net income) in the accompanying tables to this press release. (11) Income tax effect of adjustments is inclusive of the Barbados tax reform income tax adjustment.

