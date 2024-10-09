The city of Cape Town, South Africa, has started building a 7 MW solar plant that it will own and operate. It has also launched a tender for a 5 MW/8 MWh battery energy storage system to be built at the same site. Cape Town is set to become the first city in South Africa to own and operate its own solar plant. Construction is now underway on the city's own 7 MW facility, which will have potential to scale up to 10 MW. It is located in the town of Atlantis, around 40 km north of the city. The Lesedi Technoserve consortium is responsible for engineering, procurement and construction. The ZAR 200 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...