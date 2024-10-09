Streamlined onboarding, development, and upskilling will improve the impact of employee learning

LearnUpon, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) provider, today announced 10 Human Resource Information System (HRIS) integrations, including HiBob, Workday, Deel, ADP, Gusto, and SuccessFactors. These integrations make employee learning more efficient by automating learning management, facilitating data sharing, and providing a seamless learner experience. The result is streamlined business onboarding, development, and upskilling of employees for a smoother, more impactful experience.

"At LearnUpon, we're committed to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their employees," said Des Anderson CTO of LearnUpon. "With these new HRIS integrations, we're simplifying user management and empowering employees to access the training they need, when they need it. By streamlining onboarding and delivering personalized learning at scale, we're not only driving productivity but also fostering a culture of continuous growth and success for our customers."

The integrations offer efficient management and seamless learning for users, providing key benefits such as:

Simplified User Management: Effortlessly synchronizes real-time user data from your HRIS to LearnUpon, eliminating the need to manually manage users.

Effortlessly synchronizes real-time user data from your HRIS to LearnUpon, eliminating the need to manually manage users. Accelerated Productivity: Empower new hires with immediate access to onboarding materials, enabling them to hit the ground running and thrive from day one.

Empower new hires with immediate access to onboarding materials, enabling them to hit the ground running and thrive from day one. Enhanced Employee Performance with Tailored Learning: Use employee data to craft dynamic, automated learning workflows that improves performance, cultivates skills, and propels your people toward organizational success.

LearnUpon's HRIS integrations will be officially available to the general public on October 9th, 2024. The integrations are a part of LearnUpon's strategic effort to transform how organizations deliver learning and development, across key programs like onboarding, compliance and upskilling,for an efficient and engaging employee learning experience. For more information on LearnUpon's employee training solution, visit here.

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon helps businesses deliver online learning to employees, customers and partners. By championing simple, learner-centric experiences and results-focused support, we make it easy for businesses to deliver learning that impacts what matters: performance, retention and growth.

Learn why LearnUpon is trusted by over 1,550 businesses worldwide, including BambooHR, Hootsuite, The Adecco Group, Gusto, and PING.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241009025020/en/

Contacts:

LearnUpon

Alyssa Pallotti

Touchdown PR

learnupon@touchdownpr.com

512-599-4015