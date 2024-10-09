Smile CDR Inc. : Smile Digital Health Joins NCQA's Digital Content Services Early Adopters Program to Support the Digitization of HEDIS Scores

Smile Digital Health is contributing insights and best practices for the digitization of HEDIS® scores as part of the NCQA Digital Content Services Early Adopters Program.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Smile Digital Health (Smile), a leading Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) health data platform and exchange solutions provider, is proud to announce its participation in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Digital Content Services Early Adopters Program, aimed at advancing digitized quality measures and maximizing flexibility and transparency in HEDIS® (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set) performance measurements across individuals, organizations, and systems. The program represents a collaborative effort to enhance the quality of care provided to patients by improving the accuracy and efficiency of HEDIS measurement through digital transformation.

Smile Digital Health Logo

As a health technology company, Smile Digital Health's goal is to reduce barriers between information and care. We harness the power of open standards to build health IT solutions that deliver an interoperable, FHIR®1-first Health Data Fabric.

As part of the NCQA initiative, Smile is contributing key insights and expertise on best practices for digitizing HEDIS scores. As a user of Digital Content Services, Smile has access to digitized FHIR CQL HEDIS measures that help minimize programming and certification efforts and make HEDIS more accessible at all levels of healthcare. Additionally, Smile is partnering with interested Health Plans to deliver digital HEDIS in tandem with NCQA to expand program reach. Smile is also taking an active role as a participant in NCQA's Digital Quality Implementers Community, a collaborative consensus-based effort to develop, advance, and standardize tools and platforms, like CQL engines, that optimize digital quality measurement. Smile's involvement in both initiatives underlies the company's long-standing commitment to advancing healthcare quality standards.

NCQA's work on digitizing HEDIS scores aims to streamline the process of collecting and analyzing healthcare quality data. HEDIS, a critical tool for evaluating health plans and care providers, plays a central role in ensuring high standards of care across the U.S. Smile Digital Health is proud to support this evolution as the industry shifts towards more interoperable and efficient healthcare data management systems.

Bryn Rhodes, Director of Standards Strategy at Smile Digital Health and technical lead of the Digital Quality Implementers Community (DQIC), highlights Smile's role in this initiative: "At Smile, we are passionate about advancing healthcare quality through innovation. As part of NCQA's Digital Content Services Early Adopters Program, we're excited to share our expertise in health data interoperability and digital quality measurement, contributing to a smoother transition toward digitized HEDIS scores. This initiative will enable better care outcomes and improve overall quality measurement processes."

Erin Prymas, Chief Revenue Officer at Smile Digital Health adds that "Smile has a long track record of supporting NCQA's mission. Participating in the Digital Content Services Early Adopters Program aligns with our shared vision of taking HEDIS to the next level. By providing insights into the best ways to digitize HEDIS, we are helping to ensure that healthcare organizations can deliver better quality care with greater efficiency."

Smile Digital Health's participation in this program underscores the company's dedication to advancing healthcare quality measurement. By helping shape the future of HEDIS digitization, Smile is positioning itself as a key player in the movement towards more precise, interoperable, and impactful healthcare data solutions.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

About Smile Digital Health

Smile Digital Health is a people-first healthcare solutions company dedicated to unlocking data throughout the health journey, enabling healthcare organizations to focus on delivering enhanced services instead of managing healthcare data. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository, our solution suite makes unifying, enriching, and elevating data, while also complying with mandates, a reality. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through the intelligent use of information, and creating BetterGlobalHealth overall. For more information, visit SmileDigitalHealth.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed healthcare choices. NCQA can also be found on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

Contact Information

Jenifer Baird

Director, Sales Strategy and Enablement, Smile Digital Health

pr@smiledigitalhealth.com

312-810-8129

SOURCE: Smile Digital Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.