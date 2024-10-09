National Association of Broadcasters: NAB Show New York Show Floor Opens with Exciting Product Launches, Demos and Industry Insights

AI, Live Production, Creator Economy and more highlights this fall's must-attend event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / The 2024 NAB Show New York officially opens its doors at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, showcasing some 250 Exhibitors and welcoming attendees to the premier East Coast event for the broadcast, media and entertainment industry. With hundreds of new products on display, 20 new product launches and nearly 50 first-time Exhibitors, this year's Show promises to deliver the latest innovations in AI, sports media, and content creation.

"NAB Show New York is where broadcast, media and entertainment professionals come to explore the future products and trends impacting the industry," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. "With a strong lineup of Exhibitors showcasing tools for content creation and distribution, this event helps with end-of-year buying and future business planning."

With a variety of demos, new launches and hands-on experiences across the floor, NAB Show New York offers attendees a chance to experience the future of the industry in real time. Whether exploring new tech or attending top-tier educational sessions, this year's event provides a valuable platform for professionals to discover innovations and finalize end-of-year business deals as they prepare for 2025.

Product Demos and Launches

1SourceVideo (Booth 621): Presenting products from newly partnered vendors including Inogeni, Kinefinity, Iodyne, Movmax, Vaxis, Irix Lenses, and AAdyntech Lights and Bebob Batteries. They will also be showcasing BlackMagic Pyxis camera with a new Exclusive 2 Irix lens bundle, Ozen tripods with BlackMagic Ursa Cameras with Fujinon lenses.

AI-Media's LEXI Voice Demo (Booth 1142): Get hands-on with AI-driven, real-time translation technology. LEXI Voice translates live broadcasts into multiple languages, instantly connecting content to global audiences. Wednesday, October 9, 2 p.m.

Appear AS celebrating its 20th anniversary as a company (Booth 1244): High-capacity live production solutions focus on sustainability, flexibility and density with their latest VX software and APX solution suite product launches.

CaptionHub Live Demo (Booth 452): Real-Time, Zero Latency AI Live-Subtitling in 130 Languages. Wednesday, October 9, 2 p.m.

DTV Innovation ATSC 3.0 Workflow (Booth 743): See a full demonstration of ATSC 3.0, showcasing workflows from encoding to transmission. Wednesday, October 9, 11 a.m.

Eon Media's launch presentation of eonArchivesAI (Theater 3): Generate New Revenues From Your Archives With Fully In-House AI & Data Security will present key features, benefits and processes of the product. Wednesday, October 9, 3:15 - 3:45 p.m.

Fujifilm's Photowalks and Camera Bar (Booth 421): Explore New York City while testing Fujifilm's latest GFX System and X Series gear. Check out their award-winning lenses and take part in hands-on demonstrations. Photowalk participants should check in at the check-in desk at Fujifilm's booth at the time of their scheduled photo walk.

Moments Lab Plugin for Premiere Pro (Booth 1065): Discover how AI can speed up video editing by automating content discovery and clipping directly within Adobe Premiere Pro.

Pixel Power's Rebrand Launch (Booth 944): Check out the newly rebranded Pixel Power, now operating independently and unveiling new product offerings in graphics and playout.

Rocosoft's MouseJoy PTZ Control (Booth 542): Experience this newly launched mouse-driven joystick alternative, offering precise control for live production. Wednesday, October 9, 12:15 p.m.

Telos Alliance (Booth 1308): Debuting their Media Solutions initiative in the US market. The Media Solutions initiative extends the company's commitment to empowering tier one broadcast, sports and streaming organizations with Next Generation Audio technologies, transforming media experiences with immersive sound and deeper personalization.

Other Highlights on the Floor

Have a professional photographer review your portfolio (Booth 347): International Center of Photography (ICP) faculty will be available for 20-minute portfolio reviews of printed photographs or digital images. Thursday, October 10, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Slots are limited.

Happy Hours: There will be five happy hours at various locations on the show floor, including one in each Theater. October 9, 5 - 6 p.m.

Meta Ray-Ban Glasses for Film (Booth 347): ICP alum and faculty member, Alexey Yurenev will be demonstrating the new Meta Ray-Ban glasses filming people and present an AI Photo Manipulation Demonstration representing them on a screen altered to match his photographic style. Wednesday and Thursday.

NAB Leadership Foundation's Career Fair: Early career job seekers meet with hiring managers from leading broadcast and media companies. Thursday, October 10, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Room: 3D08

Must Attend Conferences & Programming

NAB Marconi Radio Awards: Radio's Biggest Night Hosted by Bobby Bones, radio and TV personality, The Bobby Bones Show

Election Coverage Summit, partnered with RTDNA Opening remarks by Congresswoman Yvette Clarke

Local TV Strategies, partnered with TVNewsCheck

Radio + Podcasting Interactive Forum

Key Speakers

Loic Barbou, chief architect, Bloomberg Media

Ray Chao, SVP & general manager of audio and video at Vox Media

Scott Ehrlich, chief innovation officer, Sinclair

Jasmine Enberg, VP & principal analyst, social media and creator economy, EMARKETER

Golnar Fakhrai, cinematographer

Sarah Flynn, chief marketing officer, 35V / Boardroom

Matt Kramer, co-head, CAA Sports Media Group

Claire Leibowicz, head of the AI and Media Integrity Program, The Partnership on AI (PAI)

Lisa Lerer, national political correspondent, New York Times

Simon Lewis, photographer

Jennifer Mitchell, president, stations and digital, CBS News and Stations

Bill Ordower, EVP & CLO, National Women's Soccer League

Leah Reis-Dennis, VP of podcast content strategy and business development, Audacy

Anjali Sud, chief executive officer, Tubi

Not-to-Miss Education Sessions Around the Show Floor

KEYNOTE: How Tubi is Surging in the Streaming Wars: CEO Anjali Sud, talks to Peter Kafka, Business Insider's chief correspondent about the TV/streaming landscape, and her company's role in changing the way people watch. October 9, 10:15 a.m., Theater 1

AI Takes the Field: The A-List Panel on the Future of Real-Time Sports Broadcasting: This panel will explore how AI will reshape how we watch sports on television and beyond. October 10, 11:45 a.m., Theater 3

Beyond the Game: Working with Athletes to Build Media Businesses: Dive into the changing landscape of sports media and how athletes are turning their brands into smart media businesses. October 9, 4:45 p.m., Theater 2

Changing the Game - Evolving Broadcast Rights in Sports: Explore the evolving sports media rights and strategies to navigate the shifting landscape. October 9, 11:45 a.m., Theater 3

It Takes a Team: How Talent Works Across the Team to Create Winning Shows: Meet podcast and radio talents as they discuss how they work across their production and marketing departments to create successful shows and promotions. October 9, 10 a.m., 3D09

Station Group Leaders on the State of the Industry: Four station group leaders assess the state of the industry, capitalizing on multimedia opportunities and assessing emerging revenue streams. October 9, 10:30 a.m., 3D10

The Creator Era: How Creators Are Redefining Media, Marketing and Commerce: This session will explore how the dollars are flowing into and around the creator economy, and what it means for the future of media, marketing, and commerce. October 10, 11:45 a.m., Theater 2

The Filmmaker's Toolbox: Crafting Stories On and Off Screen: Learn how accessible tools can help storytellers elevate their craft, featuring Fujifilm. October 9, 4:45 p.m., Theater 1

Thriving Solo: Navigating the Path of the Modern Solopreneur: A session on how the creator economy is empowering independent entrepreneurs to build global brands. October 9, 4:45 p.m., Theater 3

About NAB Show New York

NAB Show New York is the premier East Coast event and marketplace for the broadcast, media, and entertainment industry, held in the media capital of the world, October 9-10 at the Javits Center. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and co-located with the AES Show 2024 NY, this intimate gathering connects roughly 12,000 content creators, tech innovators, and business strategists with the latest tools, trends, and technology. This event features cutting-edge solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization, alongside purposeful networking opportunities and insights from industry leaders, fostering an environment where ideas are born, and partnerships thrive. For more information, visit NABShowNY.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs. Through advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses, and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

