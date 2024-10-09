AEG Receives Children's Hospital Los Angeles' 2024 Courage to Care Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) presented its 2024 Courage to Care Award to AEG at the hospital's gala hosted at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, CA on October 5, 2024. The biennial gala pays tribute to its brave patients and remarkable physicians, researchers and caregivers who create hope and build healthier futures for children.

The Courage to Care Award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to children, pediatric-related causes and humanitarian efforts at CHLA and beyond.

As longtime supporters of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, AEG has helped the hospital fulfill its mission to create hope and build healthier futures for children. Through the organization's exceptional contributions and partnerships with the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Los Angeles Kings, among others, AEG has invested in critical programs and services, such as the Blood Donor Center, the Sports Medicine Program, pediatric neurosurgery research and the Children's Fund, which supports the hospital's greatest needs.



Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Courage to Care Award presenters and honorees. (L-R) Actor Colin Hanks, CHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Paul S. Viviano, Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, former professional boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, AEG's Chief External Affairs Officer Martha Saucedo, television producer and writer Chuck Lorre, radio personality Ellen K, television reporter and host Lisa Joyner and actor Jon Cryer.

