Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
09.10.2024 14:30 Uhr
Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd.: Baird Medical Lists in the U.S. on the Nasdaq Exchange

Company Rings Opening Bell to Celebrate Closure of Business Combination and Begins Journey as a Public Company; Shares trade under "BDMD" Ticker

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) ("Baird Medical" or the "Company"), a leading microwave ablation ("MWA") medical device developer and provider in China which has recently expanded into the U.S. market following its receipt of US FDA 510(k) clearances, today announced a successful listing in the U.S. on the Nasdaq exchange. With shares trading under the ticker symbol "BDMD" on October 2, 2024, this important milestone marks the successful closure of its business combination and signifies its journey as a public company. In honor of the occasion, Wenyuan Wu, Baird Medical's Co-Founder, rang the Opening Bell together with other executives, partners and friends of the company.

"Becoming a public company in the United States is both a critical juncture for us and signifies our shift toward addressing unmet needs in the market," said Wenyuan Wu, Baird Medical's Co-Founder. "Our technology benefits patient and physician alike in enabling safer, more efficient and attractive procedures for thyroid care. We are delighted to fill this pressing need as we grow our business."

The Nasdaq listing comes as the Company expands its footprint in the U.S. market following recent FDA clearance for its minimally invasive microwave ablation technology, which offers a promising alternative to thyroidectomy for patients with benign thyroid tumors. Currently, 150,000 thyroidectomies are performed in the U.S. annually.

About Baird Medical

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Baird Medical is a leading microwave ablation ("MWA") medical device manufacturer and provider in China and a recent entrant to the United States market. Baird Medical's proprietary medical devices are used for the treatment of benign and malignant tumors including thyroid nodules, liver cancer, lung cancer and breast lumps. Baird Medical is the first company to obtain a Class III medical devices registration certificate for MWA medical devices specifically indicated for thyroid nodules in China. For more information, please visit http://www.bairdmed.com/.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Robin Yang, Partner
ICR, LLC
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475
Email: [email protected]

Public Relations
Brad Burgess, Senior Vice President
ICR, LLC
Phone: +1 (646) 588-0383
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.