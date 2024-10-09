New autosteering system democratizes access to advanced farming technology

Topcon Agriculture has announced the release of its new Value Line Steering solution designed specifically for farmers using mid-range tractors on small to medium-sized farms. The new offering represents a significant step in making autosteering technology, typically used on larger machinery, accessible to a broader range of farmers.

"At Topcon Agriculture, we are committed to the democratization of technology putting precision agriculture technology in the hands of more farmers throughout the world," said Antonio Marzia, executive vice president and general manager of Topcon Agriculture.

"With the Value Line, we are opening up opportunities for farmers who have older or smaller machinery, or smaller specialty farms, to boost the value of their machinery, with autosteering technology that is based on our proven premium steering technology used for decades on larger machines. It is an integrated system designed to seamlessly work with a variety of tractors, including compliance with ISOBUS-UT functionality to offer universal compatibility and ease of use. Our goal is to provide high-quality, reliable, affordable, value-added technology that works across a wide range of applications, machinery and brands, keeping with our philosophy of being a partner to farmers and supporting their independent brand choices."

The Value Line Steering solution is a comprehensive package that includes a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver, electric steering wheel controller, touchscreen console, and Horizon Lite software, compatible with front-wheel-steer tractors. Farmers also have the option to add local, satellite or RTK correction services such as Topcon's Topnet Live for enhanced precision based on their unique needs.

Autosteering allows for more efficient use of resources, leading to reduced input costs for seeds, fertilizers, and fuel. This not only improves the farm's bottom line but also contributes to more sustainable farming practices. The increased accuracy in field operations can also lead to improved crop yields, further enhancing profitability.

Farmers from various agricultural sectors, including commodity crops, specialty crops, and mixed farming systems, can expect significant benefits in their operations when adopting the technology.

"There is tremendous potential for growth in the agriculture industry, and Value Line is another step for Topcon in being a preferred partner in this evolving landscape by fostering adoption and effective collaboration both with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and the farmer," Marzia said.

"We are a global company with decades of precision technology experience with engineering, R&D, and manufacturing operations on multiple continents, along with a global network of dealers for sales and support. Designed with quality in mind, Topcon facilities across the world, such as Germany, Italy, and the United States, are providing the display consoles, steering wheels, and receivers."

The Value Line Steering solution is now available through Topcon Agriculture's global network of authorized dealers. For more information about the autosteering solution and Topcon Agriculture's full range of precision farming technologies, visit topconpositioning.com/value-line.

