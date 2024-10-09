Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - Berman Audit & Advisory, P.A., a leading certified public accounting and advisory firm, is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor for Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit. This exclusive event will be held at the prestigious Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel in Nassau, Bahamas, from Tuesday, October 22nd to Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024.

The summit gathers key decision-makers from public and private companies across a broad range of industries, providing a platform for networking with top venture capitalists, family offices, private equity firms, high-net-worth individuals, and institutional investors from the U.S., Canada, and around the globe. Attendees will engage in a variety of events, including presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, expert panel discussions, and private 1x1 investor meetings.

Summit Highlights:

Event: Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit

Berman Audit & Advisory's involvement as a Gold Sponsor reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to fostering business growth and collaboration. The event presents a unique opportunity to connect with investors, innovators, and industry leaders seeking to capitalize on today's dynamic financial landscape.

"We are honored to support Centurion One Capital's Summit and engage with some of the brightest minds in business and finance," said Elliot Berman, CPA, Founder of Berman Audit & Advisory. "This event is a testament to the importance of collaboration, and we look forward to exploring new avenues for growth and success."

About Berman Audit & Advisory, P.A.:

Berman Audit & Advisory, P.A. is a premier certified public accounting and advisory firm specializing in SEC financial reporting & compliance, mergers and acquisitions, IPO readiness, pre-audit preparation, accounting, and strategic advisory services for both public and private companies. With expertise in industries such as technology, consumer products, healthcare, construction, and food and beverage. The firm provides a full suite of services, including outsourced CFO/controller roles, technical research and strategic consulting. At the heart of Berman Audit & Advisory's mission is a commitment to helping clients achieve clarity, compliance, and sustainable growth in today's complex financial environment.

For more information, visit bermanauditadvisorycpa.com.

