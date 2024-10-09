Anzeige
09.10.2024 17:06 Uhr
Hyperview Revolutionizes Data Center Management with Advanced DCIM Suite

New Carbon Footprint Reporting Delivers Unmatched Insights, Optimizing Sustainability and Performance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperview, the leading cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform, today unveiled a suite of groundbreaking features set to transform data center management through detailed measurement and comprehensive sustainability tools.

Hyperview Carbon Footprint Reporting dashboard

At the heart of this is Hyperview's new carbon footprint reporting system, providing granular insights that surpass traditional location-based methods. The initial offering provides location and rack-level carbon footprint reporting, with future releases set to include carbon footprint reporting down to the asset level. This phased approach enables a level of detailed analysis previously unseen in the industry, allowing for more informed, impactful operational decisions. By offering a holistic view of a data center's environmental impact, from equipment performance to overall energy consumption, Hyperview is setting a new standard for sustainability management in the digital infrastructure sector.

"The timing of this release is crucial", says President and CEO Jad Jebara. "As the data center industry faces mounting pressure to address its environmental impact. Data centers currently consume 1.5% of the global energy supply and emit 59 million metric tonnes of CO2 annually. Without significant intervention, experts project this consumption could skyrocket to 8% by 2030. Hyperview's solutions enable targeted reduction strategies, addressing inefficiencies in IT equipment management and providing detailed emissions analysis."

Key Highlights:

  • Phased Reporting Implementation: Initial offering includes location and rack-level carbon footprint reporting, with asset-level insights coming in future releases.
  • Asset-Level Analysis: Enables impactful decision-making through detailed equipment, material, and power data.
  • Predictive Capabilities: Offers current data and future predictions, surpassing competitors' reliance on historical information.
  • Cost-Effective Solution: Eliminates need for additional professional services through automated data collection and presentation.
  • Regulatory Compliance: Assists in navigating evolving regulations (SB 253, CSRD, EED) while improving ESG performance.
  • Comprehensive Sustainability Tools:
    • Carbon footprint tracking and management
    • Unlocking stranded power and cooling capacity
    • Monitoring energy usage efficiency and kilowatt hours at rack-level
    • Setting rack-level thresholds for power and temperature
    • Monitoring temperature, Delta-T, and humidity

"Hyperview's precision in digital infrastructure management is akin to diagnosing a specific medical condition rather than broadly identifying an illness," continues Jebara "While competitors might broadly identify issues, Hyperview pinpoints specific causes, enabling our clients to make targeted improvements, significantly reducing their carbon footprint and operational costs."

These features allow clients to gain a detailed understanding of their energy consumption and identify areas for improvement, contributing to significant carbon footprint reductions. The platform's detailed data helps clients understand their current situation and make accurate future predictions.

With this advanced DCIM suite, Hyperview reaffirms its position as a leader in data center management solutions, offering unparalleled tools for sustainability, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. As the industry evolves, Hyperview remains at the forefront, driving innovation and enabling data centers to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

To experience Hyperview's Carbon Footprint Reporting firsthand, schedule a demonstration at https://www.hyperviewhq.com/carbon-footprint/

About Hyperview

Hyperview is the leading cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform that empowers enterprises to optimize capacity, reduce power and energy consumption, lower costs, and avoid outages. The powerful and easy-to-use platform includes Asset Management, Energy Management, Power and Environmental Monitoring, Capacity Planning, and 3D Visualization. Learn more at www.hyperviewhq.com.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526680/Hyperview.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyperview-revolutionizes-data-center-management-with-advanced-dcim-suite-302271667.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
