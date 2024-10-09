Anzeige
WKN: A3D34Y | ISIN: NO0012785098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AI1
Frankfurt
09.10.24
08:32 Uhr
1,910 Euro
-0,005
-0,26 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

An extraordinary General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC will be held on Friday 25 October 2024 at 11:00 (UK time), at the Company's registered office of Suite 1, 7th Floor, 50 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BL, UK. The notice including agenda for the General Meeting is attached to this disclosure. The notice will be sent by mail or e-mail to the shareholders.

The purpose of the extraordinary General Meeting will be to pass one special resolution to seek authority to cancel the Company's share premium account. The purpose of the Reduction is to reduce the value of the Company's share premium account to nil. The amount arising from the Reduction will be credited to reserves and will give the Company greater flexibility to make dividend payments to shareholders in the future

The notice has been made available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com.

Aberdeen, 9 October 2024


For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9529 2271

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR EGM Notice October 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/85b8f9c6-529d-4c58-bbc3-8318a173d688)

