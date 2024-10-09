Dr. Ferrer BioPharma (DFB) is excited to announce that ClorNovir, its cutting-edge nasal spray for early COVID-19 treatment, has been selected as a finalist in the Finished Formulation category at the CPHI Pharma Awards 2024. This recognition highlights ClorNovir's game-changing impact in addressing COVID-19 symptoms and the potential for treating post-COVID syndrome (PASC).

A Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatment

ClorNovir uses chlorpheniramine, an H1 antagonist, delivered via award winning GentleMist Technologyfor targeted nasal application. By addressing the viral replication site in the nasopharyngeal area, ClorNovir provides rapid relief from COVID-19 symptoms, unlike oral medications that can cause side effects due to systemic absorption.

Preventing Post-COVID Complications

What makes ClorNovir innovative is its ability to prevent post-COVID syndrome. Clinical studies show that patients treated with ClorNovir early in their infection reduced their risk of developing long-term symptoms by over 90%.

Safer, Faster, and More Effective

With its fast action, reduced side effects, and ease of use, ClorNovir offers significant advantages over traditional treatments. It also provides added safety, with no negative effects on the liver or kidneys, making it an accessible and cost-effective option for COVID-19 patients.

As a CPHI Pharma Awards finalist, ClorNovir represents a new era in respiratory virus management. The winners will be announced during the event in Milan, where global leaders will recognize the most impactful innovations in the pharmaceutical industry.

For more information on ClorNovir, visit https://www.drferrerbiopharma.com/clornovir

About Dr. Ferrer BioPharma

Dr. Ferrer BioPharma is revolutionizing respiratory care by developing advanced medications that target upper respiratory ailments with precision. Driven by a patient-centered vision, the company believes everyone deserves to "BREATHE BETTER" and enjoy longer, healthier lives. Their innovative approach goes beyond symptom relief, focusing on preventing complications and empowering patients to take control of their respiratory health. By combining cutting-edge science with compassionate care, Dr. Ferrer BioPharma is creating safer, more effective treatments designed to improve well-being and transform the future of respiratory health management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241009001090/en/

Contacts:

Amanda Ferrer

Marketing Director

+1-954-225-7694

marketing@pulmonary-institute.com