Hong Kong Tourism Board Announces "Cha Chaan Teng" at Art Basel Paris, Kicking Off 3-Year Global Partnership

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is pleased to announce its presentation of a Hong Kong-style café, a "Cha Chaan Teng", at Art Basel Paris from 16 - 20 October 2024 at the Grand Palais, inviting Hong Kong-based artist Trevor Yeung to illuminate the classic diner with his light artistry. This marks the first activation in its pioneering three-year global partnership with the worldclass art fair, following the initial announcement in Basel this June.

Cha Chaan Teng Showcasing Hong Kong's Vibrant Culture

HKTB will bring an authentic Cha Chaan Teng experience to Art Basel Paris, a dining format harking back to the 1950s known for its bustling ambiance and eclectic menus of comfort food merging Eastern and Western cultures. This vibrant gathering space in the heart of Grand Palais will introduce international audiences to the city's unique culture by showcasing diverse culinary flavours, artistic excellence, and dynamic social atmosphere.

Yeung has created a new artwork especially for the Cha Chaan Teng: the next instalment of a well-known series by the artist titled Chaotic Suns featuring chandelier-like illuminated artworks, last seen at the 24th Biennale of Sydney in 2024.Yeung uses the gradient of light to bring the classic Cha Chaan Teng to life.

Having been educated and built his career in Hong Kong, Yeung's conceptual work is also deeply inspired by the city's culture and daily experience, with this latest iteration in the Chaotic Suns (Transiting 01) installation series continuing to explore the boundaries between chaos and order through bundles of mismatched lightbulbs that seem to form an ecology or social configuration of their own.

Of the project, Yeung said: "This is my first time placing the Chaotic Suns installation for an art fair and café setting. It was an interesting challenge to adapt the series to a new context and enrich the possibilities and meaning of this work."

The positioning of a Hong Kong-style café in the locality of Paris encapsulates Hong Kong's intrinsic 'East-meets-West' culture, presenting a sensory journey to visitors by serving Hong Kong delicacies including pineapple buns, egg tarts, milk tea, mango pudding, and more. The space will also feature classic design elements such as nostalgic colourful patterned floor tiles and cosy booths, as well as Hong Kong's signature neon signage.

Mr Dane Cheng, HKTB Executive Director, said: "We are excited to kick off our 3-year collaboration with Art Basel with the presentation of the Cha Chaan Teng at Art Basel Paris. This collaboration underscores our commitment to promoting Hong Kong as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, and the art hub in Asia. By sharing the city's unique character through this immersive experience at the inaugural edition of the three-year partnership at Grand Palais, we hope to inspire travellers to visit our city and discover its thriving creative community and rich cultural experiences."

Hong Kong: A Travel Destination for Art & Culture Enthusiasts

The collaboration between Art Basel and HKTB fortifies Hong Kong's position as Asia's arts and culture hub, hosting flagship art events such as Art Basel, the fair's only destination in Asia. Hong Kong is home to world-class museums, including M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum, as well as vibrant artistic neighborhoods showcasing both international and local galleries. Notable locations include Central of Hong Kong Island, featuring the famous Hollywood Road and the arts-dedicated building H Queen's, which host established galleries.

For culture lovers looking to experience a unique multicultural heritage, Hong Kong is an unparalleled destination. The city boasts a remarkable array of historical landmarks infused with modern influences, including Tai Kwun, PMQ, Central Market, The Mills, and more. In terms of dining, Hong Kong boasts one of the world's highest density of restaurants, with an impeccable range of choice across cuisines from affordable eats to Michelin starred establishments.

Navigating the city also offers visitors a range of exciting experiences, from the Star Ferry to Hong Kong Tramways, the world's largest double-deck tram fleet operating today, as well as the newly renovated Peak Tram providing access to one of the city's best vantage points.

About the Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body. Operating 15 offices around the world and representative offices in seven different markets, its primary mission is to maximise the social and economic contribution that tourism makes to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate the city's position as a world-class destination. The HKTB works closely with the government, travel industry and other partners to promote Hong Kong worldwide, widen the range of tourism products Hong Kong offers, elevate service standards, and enhance the visitor experience.

