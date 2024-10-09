Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
PR Newswire
09.10.2024 17:36 Uhr
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the year ending 31 December 2024 of 2.875 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 15 November 2024, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 18 October 2024. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 17 October 2024.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company operates a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Should you wish to participate in the DRIP please contact Computershare on +44 (0)370 707 4040 or access their Investor Centre via their website www.computershare.comwhere more information on the DRIP is available

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000

9 October 2024


