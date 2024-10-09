Activate Student Curiosity With New Documentary and Three New Free Virtual Field Trips From Discovery Education

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Global edtech leader Discovery Education is collaborating with select partners to present the Fall 2024 schedule of new, free virtual field trips. These virtual events activate student curiosity and include the first-ever DE Doc, a new long-form presentation taking an in-depth view of a topic.

The new array of virtual field trips easily integrates into instruction and helps engage all learners by introducing them to people, places, and concepts they might not otherwise meet. In order of premiere date, the Fall 2024 virtual field trips include:

Money Mastery: A DE Doc

Grades 6-8

Premiering on October 22, 2024, at 1 PM ET, Money Mastery: A DE Documentaryprovides students with an in-depth look at how financial decisions impact overall financial wellbeing. Students discover the foundation needed to make savvy financial choices now and in the future. DE Docs are long-form, documentary-style videos that provide an in-depth exploration of specific topics, offering new perspectives and a focused narrative to deepen your students' understanding. The Money Mastery: A DE Documentary is part of the Pathway to Financial Success in Schools with Discover. Learn more and register here.

Night Navigators: Build for Bats Virtual Field Trip

Grades 3-8

Premiering on October 29, 2024, at 1 PM ET, the Night Navigators Virtual Field Trip with the LEGO Group's Build the Change and Bat Conservation International shows students how bats play an essential role in pest control, pollinating plants, dispersing seeds, and long-term environmental health. Learn more and register here.

White Bird: The Courage of Kindness Virtual Field Trip

Grades 9-12

Premiering on November 12, 2024, at 1 PM ET, White Bird: The Courage of Kindness Virtual Field Trip showcases resiliency, courage, and kindness. Developed by Discovery Education, the USC Shoah Foundation, Lionsgate, and Kingdom Story Company, this VFT aims to educate students about the courage to choose kindness in connection with the film White Bird, which premieres in theaters in October 2024. Learn more and register here.

Repowering the Future: A Mission Possible Virtual Field Trip

Grades 6-8

Premiering on November 21, 2024, at 1 PM ET, the Repowering the Future: A Mission Possible Virtual Field Trip takes students behind the scenes of energy transformation sites to meet with STEM leaders innovating renewable energy. This virtual field trip is the first in a new series from the award-winning STEM Careers Coalition, an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations catalyzing equitable access to STEM resources and career connections. Learn more and register here.

Each no-cost virtual field trip is available on-demand following the premiere and comes with a companion guide featuring standards-aligned, hands-on learning activities and educator support content. Discover more Discovery Education virtual field trips here or on the Virtual Field Trips channel on the award-winning classroom companion platform, Discovery Education Experience.

"Through virtual field trips, teachers can bring the world into the classroom and inspire students to explore, discover, and learn in new and exciting ways. These experiences not only keep students engaged. but also activate their curiosity and spark their passion for learning," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

