Following the announcement on 21 March 2024 and the obtaining of the necessary authorisations from the competent regulatory authorities1, Clasquin (Paris:ALCLA) confirms the closing of the acquisition of the shares held by Mr. Yves REVOL and OLYMP2, representing 42.06% of the share capital of Clasquin SA, by SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl ("SAS"), at a price of EUR 142.03 per share.

This price represents a premium of 13.17% to the last closing price and 14.22% to the volume-weighted average over 60 trading days before announcement of the offer, and of 59.94% to the last closing price and 70.42% to the volume-weighted average over 60 trading days before the announcement of the entry into exclusive negotiations between Mr. Yves REVOL and OLYMP, on the one hand, and SAS, on the other hand dated 4 December 2023.

On 14 October 2024, SAS will file a tender offer with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) for the remaining shares in the capital of Clasquin, at the same price of EUR 142.03 per share. SAS intends to proceed with a squeeze-out if the applicable conditions are met upon closure of the Offer.

The draft Offer, offer memorandum and reply document to be filed with the AMF remain subject to review by the AMF, which will assess their compliance with applicable statutory and regulatory provisions.

The transaction is supported by the Chief Executive Officer of Clasquin and other key management team members, who have committed to tender all of their Clasquin shares under the Offer, representing in aggregate c.8.5% of the share capital3

The Clasquin Board of Directors met today and:

duly noted Mr. Yves Revol's resignation from his positions as Board member and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Olymp and as Board member of Clasquin;

co-opted Mr. Nicolas Sartini and Mr. Hugues Favard as Board members and appointed Mr. Nicolas Sartini as Chairman of the Board of Directors, subject to their ratification by the next general meeting of Clasquin.

UPCOMING EVENTS (publication after-market closure)

Tuesday 29 October 2024: Q3 2024 business report

CLASQUIN is an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist. The Group designs and manages the entire overseas transport and logistics chain, organising and coordinating the flow of client shipments between France and the rest of the world and, more specifically, to and from Asia-Pacific, North America, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

Its shares are listed on EURONEXT GROWTH, ISIN FR0004152882, Reuters ALCLA.PA and Bloomberg ALCLA FP. Read more at www.clasquin.com.

CLASQUIN confirms its eligibility for the share savings plan for MSCs (medium-sized companies) in accordance with Article D. 221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code established by decree number 2014-283 of 4 March 2014 and with Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, which set the conditions for eligibility (less than 5,000 employees and annual sales of less than €1,500m or balance sheet total of less than €2,000m).

CLASQUIN is listed on the Enternext© PEA-PME 150 index.

LEI: 9695004FF6FA43KC4764

1 See press releases dated 4 December 2023, 21 and 28 March 2024, 16 September 2024 and 4 October 2024

2 Together with Evelyne Revol and the Yves Revol Foundation

3 The tender commitments will lapse in the event of a competing offer made at a price higher than SAS' tender offer and cleared (déclarée conforme) by the AMF, unless SAS decides to improve upon the terms of the competing offer under the conditions set forth in the AMF General Regulation.

