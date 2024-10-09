Anzeige
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
WKN: A0J3YT | ISIN: CH0025751329 | Ticker-Symbol: LTEC
Lang & Schwarz
09.10.24
18:13 Uhr
77,92 Euro
+0,13
+0,17 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2024 17:50 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logitech's Principles for Responsible Artificial Intelligence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Logitech

Logitech Blog

At Logitech, we approach innovation with a deep awareness of the responsibilities it carries. It is with this spirit that we announce another step in our journey - the introduction of Logitech's Responsible AI Principles. These principles are the embodiment of our commitment to responsible technological advancement, ensuring that AI-powered solutions are developed and deployed with the highest standards of transparency, accountability, fairness, privacy, and security.

As we continue our journey with AI, we are cognizant of the evolving challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Our Responsible AI Principles will continue to guide us as we innovate, adapt, and uphold our promise to deliver technology that enhances human potential and is good for people and the planet.

Read more about our Responsible AI Principles here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
