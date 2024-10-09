LHYFE: Lhyfe announces initiation of coverage by RBC Capital Markets

Nantes (France), 9 October 2024, 5:45pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen to decarbonise industry and mobility, announces that RBC Capital Markets has decided to add Lhyfe to its green hydrogen coverage.

In its initiation report entitled "The H 2 Market Maker" published on October 8th, 2024, the brokerage firm issued a "buy" recommendation.

This initiation strengthens Lhyfe's market visibility with French and international investors. The Lhyfe stock is already covered by brokerage firms Bryan Garnier, ODDO BHF and Portzamparc/Groupe BNP Paribas.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 200 staff at the end of June 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).

