Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

9 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 621.089p. The highest price paid per share was 623.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 617.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,351,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,346,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

68

621.200

16:03:04

524

621.200

16:03:04

841

621.200

16:03:04

865

621.400

16:01:00

1915

621.400

16:00:13

1923

620.800

15:55:29

918

620.000

15:46:35

888

620.600

15:43:07

1174

620.600

15:41:04

914

620.800

15:40:39

905

620.600

15:34:11

869

620.800

15:31:02

659

621.000

15:30:12

321

621.000

15:30:12

199

621.000

15:23:44

701

621.000

15:23:44

839

621.200

15:21:32

42

621.200

15:21:32

956

621.400

15:20:38

900

621.600

15:20:38

886

620.600

15:16:14

215

621.200

15:12:54

721

621.200

15:12:54

819

621.200

15:11:25

840

621.000

15:10:19

815

621.200

15:10:10

509

621.200

15:09:17

392

621.200

15:09:17

901

621.200

15:05:07

720

621.600

15:01:12

162

621.600

15:01:12

911

621.600

14:57:00

650

622.000

14:51:42

177

622.000

14:51:42

895

622.200

14:51:42

828

621.800

14:48:15

871

621.800

14:48:15

75

622.000

14:48:15

864

621.800

14:43:59

1

622.200

14:42:03

912

622.200

14:42:03

940

622.400

14:42:03

964

622.400

14:39:21

1113

621.800

14:35:29

650

622.000

14:35:23

209

622.000

14:35:23

841

622.000

14:35:23

94

622.000

14:35:23

308

622.000

14:32:21

650

622.000

14:32:21

905

622.000

14:32:21

576

622.000

14:32:10

58

622.000

14:31:10

941

622.000

14:31:10

872

621.600

14:13:54

192

621.800

13:59:01

524

621.600

13:59:01

247

621.600

13:59:01

961

621.600

13:59:01

938

622.800

13:50:04

904

622.200

13:41:22

886

622.400

13:36:53

378

621.400

13:30:29

532

621.400

13:30:29

834

622.000

13:30:29

454

622.200

13:22:15

460

622.000

13:22:15

1200

622.200

13:22:15

885

622.600

13:06:30

25

622.600

13:06:30

64

620.800

12:47:03

899

620.800

12:47:03

849

621.600

12:28:04

872

622.600

12:21:20

941

622.800

12:20:24

941

623.000

12:20:20

57

622.800

12:19:14

884

621.600

12:16:20

888

619.000

12:00:41

254

619.000

11:53:02

136

619.000

11:53:02

92

619.000

11:53:02

524

619.000

11:53:02

505

619.000

11:53:02

476

619.000

11:53:02

909

620.000

11:29:54

336

621.000

11:19:46

625

621.000

11:19:46

841

621.200

11:17:34

835

620.800

10:52:27

146

620.800

10:52:27

861

620.600

10:33:55

121

620.600

10:33:55

941

620.600

10:23:23

858

621.000

10:23:23

245

620.200

10:17:43

387

620.200

10:17:43

886

618.000

10:00:19

870

620.000

09:53:21

720

620.400

09:34:45

128

620.400

09:34:45

10

620.400

09:23:12

801

620.400

09:20:45

835

620.400

09:20:45

288

620.400

09:20:45

530

620.400

09:20:45

436

619.800

09:15:04

476

619.800

09:15:04

818

619.400

09:00:45

996

619.800

08:57:34

825

620.000

08:52:46

362

617.000

08:30:07

327

617.000

08:29:53

29

617.000

08:29:47

189

617.000

08:29:47

927

619.000

08:11:37

934

619.000

08:03:52


© 2024 PR Newswire
