Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09
9 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 621.089p. The highest price paid per share was 623.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 617.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,351,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,346,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
68
621.200
16:03:04
524
621.200
16:03:04
841
621.200
16:03:04
865
621.400
16:01:00
1915
621.400
16:00:13
1923
620.800
15:55:29
918
620.000
15:46:35
888
620.600
15:43:07
1174
620.600
15:41:04
914
620.800
15:40:39
905
620.600
15:34:11
869
620.800
15:31:02
659
621.000
15:30:12
321
621.000
15:30:12
199
621.000
15:23:44
701
621.000
15:23:44
839
621.200
15:21:32
42
621.200
15:21:32
956
621.400
15:20:38
900
621.600
15:20:38
886
620.600
15:16:14
215
621.200
15:12:54
721
621.200
15:12:54
819
621.200
15:11:25
840
621.000
15:10:19
815
621.200
15:10:10
509
621.200
15:09:17
392
621.200
15:09:17
901
621.200
15:05:07
720
621.600
15:01:12
162
621.600
15:01:12
911
621.600
14:57:00
650
622.000
14:51:42
177
622.000
14:51:42
895
622.200
14:51:42
828
621.800
14:48:15
871
621.800
14:48:15
75
622.000
14:48:15
864
621.800
14:43:59
1
622.200
14:42:03
912
622.200
14:42:03
940
622.400
14:42:03
964
622.400
14:39:21
1113
621.800
14:35:29
650
622.000
14:35:23
209
622.000
14:35:23
841
622.000
14:35:23
94
622.000
14:35:23
308
622.000
14:32:21
650
622.000
14:32:21
905
622.000
14:32:21
576
622.000
14:32:10
58
622.000
14:31:10
941
622.000
14:31:10
872
621.600
14:13:54
192
621.800
13:59:01
524
621.600
13:59:01
247
621.600
13:59:01
961
621.600
13:59:01
938
622.800
13:50:04
904
622.200
13:41:22
886
622.400
13:36:53
378
621.400
13:30:29
532
621.400
13:30:29
834
622.000
13:30:29
454
622.200
13:22:15
460
622.000
13:22:15
1200
622.200
13:22:15
885
622.600
13:06:30
25
622.600
13:06:30
64
620.800
12:47:03
899
620.800
12:47:03
849
621.600
12:28:04
872
622.600
12:21:20
941
622.800
12:20:24
941
623.000
12:20:20
57
622.800
12:19:14
884
621.600
12:16:20
888
619.000
12:00:41
254
619.000
11:53:02
136
619.000
11:53:02
92
619.000
11:53:02
524
619.000
11:53:02
505
619.000
11:53:02
476
619.000
11:53:02
909
620.000
11:29:54
336
621.000
11:19:46
625
621.000
11:19:46
841
621.200
11:17:34
835
620.800
10:52:27
146
620.800
10:52:27
861
620.600
10:33:55
121
620.600
10:33:55
941
620.600
10:23:23
858
621.000
10:23:23
245
620.200
10:17:43
387
620.200
10:17:43
886
618.000
10:00:19
870
620.000
09:53:21
720
620.400
09:34:45
128
620.400
09:34:45
10
620.400
09:23:12
801
620.400
09:20:45
835
620.400
09:20:45
288
620.400
09:20:45
530
620.400
09:20:45
436
619.800
09:15:04
476
619.800
09:15:04
818
619.400
09:00:45
996
619.800
08:57:34
825
620.000
08:52:46
362
617.000
08:30:07
327
617.000
08:29:53
29
617.000
08:29:47
189
617.000
08:29:47
927
619.000
08:11:37
934
619.000
08:03:52