Executive Group of Companies: Executive Table Group Debuts the Expanded Seaside Provisions Wine, Spirits & Gourmet at the Beautiful Seaside Hotel

Seaside Provisions Wine, Spirits & Gourmet is where coastal elegance meets gourmet indulgence in the heart of North Vancouver at The Shipyards

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / This culinary haven offers a luxurious yet approachable atmosphere, blending the art of dining with expertly curated wines and provisions. Whether you're stopping in for a casual meal, an elegant night out, or shopping for artisanal goods, Seaside Provisions is your one-stop destination for everything delicious.

Seaside Provisions

At its core, Seaside Provisions Wine, Spirits & Gourmet is dedicated to craftsmanship and flavor. With an extensive selection of over 250 labels of wine, spirits, and beer, there's something for every palate. From robust reds to crisp whites and delicate rosés, the carefully curated wines are chosen to complement the variety of gourmet offerings. The knowledgeable staff is always available to guide you through perfect pairings, making the experience both educational and enjoyable.

The menu is crafted to elevate your dining experience, featuring artisanal flatbreads, fresh salads, succulent steaks, and hand-crafted charcuterie boards. Start your meal with artisanal cheeses like earthy Brie de Meaux or tangy Roquefort, or savor handpicked charcuterie offerings such as Wagyu Bresaola and Coppa. Every bite is a celebration of flavor, expertly paired with wines to enhance the experience.

For those seeking a heartier meal, signature dishes like Ribeye and Scallop Risotto await, perfectly complemented by a glass from the fine wine selection. End your meal with a decadent dessert paired with a dessert or fortified wine from the exclusive collection.

With a 150-seat restaurant, bar, and gourmet market offering specialty meats and cheeses, Seaside Provisions delivers an elevated yet welcoming experience for every guest. Whether you're dining in or shopping for gourmet treats, we invite you to relax, savor, and indulge in the finest offerings of wine, charcuterie, and coastal cuisine.

Join us for breakfast, happy hour, and all-day dining, seven days a week from 7 AM until late.

About Executive Hotels & Resorts

Visit www.executivehotels.net or follow @executivehotels.

About Executive Table Group

Executive Table Group is an innovative and celebrated restaurant group, placing a paramount emphasis on the well-being of its people. Each of our diverse concepts is marked by a commitment to unparalleled execution and an unwavering focus on prioritizing the guest experience. Our signature restaurants and lounges invite you to indulge in the good life, offering an enticing blend of continental and West Coast cuisine designed to tantalize your taste buds.

At Executive Table Group, we go beyond the ordinary to create unique and memorable dining experiences. Whether you're looking to gather with new people or simply unwind at the end of your day, our establishments provide the perfect setting for enjoying exceptional food in an inviting atmosphere. Join us to discover the perfect blend of culinary excellence, warm hospitality, and a commitment to ensuring that every guest's experience is truly extraordinary.

Contact Information

Claire Wright

Director of Operations for Executive Table Group

claire@executivetablegroup.com

Seaside Provisions

