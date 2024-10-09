Aspen Dental: Everything Seniors Should Know About Root Canal Treatments

Root canal treatments are a tooth-saving procedure that can help seniors save damaged teeth. However, after age 65, it's important for seniors to weigh the root canal cost against the benefits. While a root canal can save a tooth, there may be other options for older adults to consider, like dentures and implants, that will better serve oral health as they age. Before committing to a root canal procedure, here are five things for seniors to know.

Root canal treatment in seniors is common.

Root canal treatment is an increasingly common procedure, with the American Association of Endodontists reporting that an estimated 15 million teeth are saved by root canal treatment each year. 1 Of those patients treated with endodontic procedures like root canals, 26% are over 65. 2 While there are factors for seniors to consider before getting a root canal, it can be comforting to know that many others are seeking similar treatment and having positive outcomes.

Root canals can be riskier for older adults.

Patients over 65 may experience more difficulty with the root canal procedure. That's because aging mouths are at higher risk of dry mouth, tooth decay, and gum disease, which all increase the chances of an infection following the procedure. Plus, some older people may have weaker immune systems, which could mean more difficulty fighting potential infection and a longer recovery.

It may be more difficult to remove all infected pulp.

Since the structure of root canals can break down as people age, endodontists may have more difficulty performing the procedure on seniors. Smaller root canals may also make it more difficult to fully remove the infection, which could lead to eventual root canal retreatment. However, a well-trained dental staff and experienced endodontist can advise on the likelihood of recurrent infection and find ways to alleviate the risk prior to undergoing the procedure.

The procedure doesn't have to be painful.

While a root canal may take between 30 and 90+ minutes, how long a root canal takes will vary depending on the complexity of the tooth or teeth being treated. During the procedure, the dentist will provide patients with pain management options. Since older adults are more likely to be taking other medications, the care team will have to check closely to ensure no adverse drug interactions or potential issues based on the patient's medical history. Between medications delivered during the procedure and those provided for at-home care afterward, there's no need to fear root canals because of pain.

There are alternatives to consider.

While some seniors want to keep their original teeth as long as possible, others may decide a full-mouth dental implant, bridge, or dentures are a better solution. A dentist can walk patients through each root canal alternative and discuss the treatment process, how long it lasts, and the cost. From there, seniors can make the best decision for their health and financial needs.

The bottom line

Root canal treatment can become more complex for older patients; however, there's no cause for concern as long as the patient has a history of sound oral and overall health. Patients who are immunocompromised or have chronic health conditions will need to work closely with their care team to ensure the best possible outcome from root canal therapy.

Sources:

1 American Association of Endodontists - Root Canal Explained

2 National Library of Medicine - Root canal treatment in elderly patients

