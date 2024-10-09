Red Coalition Inc.: Quebec Premier François Legault's Denial of Systemic Racism Contributes to a Rising Climate of Hate and Discrimination

"For me, when we talk about systemic racism, for me it's in relation with the Black people in the United States," - Premier Francois Legault

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / The Red Coalition urges Quebec Premier François Legault to move away from rhetoric that some have perceived as dismissive, as it raises concerns about its potential impact on addressing systemic racism in the province.

Despite overwhelming evidence of widespread discrimination and a surge in racially motivated violence, Premier Legault continues to deny that systemic racism exists in Quebec, hindering progress toward genuine change. His dismissive stance, exemplified by a past remark, "For me, when we talk about systemic racism, for me it's in relation with the Black people in the United States," trivializes the daily struggles of Quebec's racialized communities and perpetuates a dangerous environment where racial bias and discrimination can flourish.

In recent years, Quebec has witnessed a disturbing rise in hate-fueled violence and discriminatory acts targeting marginalized groups. A horrifying example occurred in Longueuil, QC, a city on the south shore of Montreal, when a 10-year-old Black boy was scalded with boiling water in an unprovoked attack while walking home from school. The perpetrator, a woman in her 40s, was arrested and released with merely a promise to appear in court in January 2025-a glaringly inadequate response that signals to Black and racialized communities that the justice system does not take their suffering seriously. This lenient handling of such a brutal act serves as yet another reminder that, in Quebec, justice is far from equal, and systemic failures continue to place marginalized lives in jeopardy. Read more about the incident here.

The judicial system has recently provided crucial recognition of systemic racism within Quebec institutions. On September 3, 2024, Justice Dominique Poulin ruled that systemic racial profiling is indeed present within the SPVM (Service de police de la Ville de Montréal). This ruling further corroborates the experiences of racialized individuals who have consistently reported unfair treatment by law enforcement. Similarly, the landmark Luamba case highlighted the issue of racial profiling when, in 2022, Justice Michel Yergeau of the Quebec Superior Court declared Article 636 of the Highway Safety Code unconstitutional. The provision allowed police to conduct random traffic stops without cause, a practice Yergeau described as a "loophole" for racial profiling, particularly against Black drivers. The court recognized that this unchecked power created a "safe conduit" for racial profiling, reinforcing systemic inequities and eroding trust in law enforcement.

Premier Legault's refusal to confront systemic racism was laid bare when he dismissed recommendations in the coroner's report on Joyce Echaquan's death-a tragedy fueled by racial bias in healthcare. The report called for the recognition of systemic racism in Quebec, but the Premier's inactions have done little to address concerns about discriminatory practices in healthcare, law enforcement, education, and other public sectors. By framing racism in the province as limited to isolated incidents, the Legault administration appears to overlook the broader systemic issues reported by many affected communities, leaving the root causes of inequality in Quebec largely unexamined.

The government's efforts to combat racism have been superficial at best. Instead of implementing meaningful reforms, Legault has relied on symbolic gestures that lack the depth and resources needed to dismantle systemic inequities. The province remains without a comprehensive Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Act or dedicated funding to fight discrimination, leaving marginalized communities to fend for themselves. In stark contrast, the government has enforced controversial laws like Bill 21, the secularism law banning religious symbols for public servants, and Bill 96, a language law that imposes stringent French language requirements. These laws have exacerbated social divides and sanctioned discrimination under the guise of protecting Quebec's cultural identity. They empower individuals to harass, intimidate, and exclude others based on their religion, language, or ethnicity, effectively normalizing hate within Quebec society.

Bill 96, in particular, has torn communities apart, giving carte blanche to some individuals to vilify those who do not conform to the language requirements imposed by the government. The result is a rise in incidents of language-based harassment and a climate where intolerance is not only condoned but encouraged. The Legault government's use of the notwithstanding clause to shield these discriminatory laws from legal challenges is a blatant disregard for human rights, preventing recourse for those harmed by its policies. By bypassing the protections offered by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Premier has effectively legalized discrimination, prioritizing ideology over the well-being of Quebec's citizens.

The Legault administration's denial and inaction have contributed to significant challenges for racialized communities in Quebec. The continued failure to recognize systemic racism and implement substantial anti-discrimination measures is contributing to an environment where accountability is lacking, and discriminatory attitudes persist.

Until Premier Legault confronts the systemic nature of racism, Quebec will continue to face challenges in addressing hate and discrimination, which are, at times, reflected in certain laws and policies.

