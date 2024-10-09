Suncliff, Inc.: Suncliff Achieves 251 Percent Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth For First Six Months Of 2024

Suncliff Terpene Gems lead the company's innovative product development and profitable partnerships in the health and wellness industry.

Suncliff, Inc . (OTCPK:SCLF ), a leading producer of terpene-infused products, announced its financial results for Q1 ending March 31, 2024. The company reported significant year-over-year (YOY) growth and a positive shift in profitability, marking a major milestone in the company's expansion strategy.

Revenues for Q1 2024 were $515,000, reflecting a remarkable increase of $449,000 over the same period last year and translating to a 680 percent YOY growth. This surge in revenue underscores the success of Suncliff's innovative product lines and effective marketing strategies. Revenues for the first six months of 2024 totaled $701,821 representing a 251 percent YOY growth.

Suncliff's impressive performance and strategic initiatives underscore its potential as a leader in the terpene-infused products market, says Jake George, CEO of the company, who recently shepherded the firm through a rebrand from Greenlink International.

"With strong financial results, innovative products, and effective marketing strategies, Suncliff is poised for continued success and expansion in the coming quarters," says George. To date, the company has received overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, boasting 2,375 5-star reviews.

Suncliff, Inc CEO Jake George.

The company's direct-to-consumer sales through its website and TikTok Shop have been significant revenue drivers. Since launching its TikTok Shop in August of 2023, the company has generated $1.2 million in sales. Suncliff's Terpene Gems have been particularly successful, gaining popularity among the cannabis community for their unique sublingual terpenes that enhance the cannabis experience. The terpenes come in CBD or non-CBD versions and will soon come packaged with flavored options.

Suncliff continues to innovate with products including the CBD-infused pillows and bedding mist through a partnership with premium bedding brand Purecare, and the upcoming, uninfused versions bundled with Purecare's top-selling pillow and Suncliff's Rest Terpene Gems.

Suncliff, publicly traded at OTCPK:SCLF , is in early-stage funding via WeFunder at https://wefunder.com/suncliff.1

About Suncliff, Inc.

Suncliff, Inc. (OTCPK:SCLF) is a leading innovator in the terpenes and CBD+ industry, emerging from its roots as Greenlink International, dedicated to providing consumers with proprietary botanical alternatives for enhanced energy, relaxation, sociability, and creativity. Uniquely profitable in the cannabinoid industry, Suncliff derives its sustainable growth through product development, reach across industries and cultivates new partnerships to drive success in the realm of botanical wellness solutions.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with OTC Markets Group and the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact: media@Suncliff.com

SOURCE: Suncliff, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com