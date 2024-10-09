Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - Nick Waddell, Founder and Editor of Cantech Letter Investment ("Cantech" or the "Company"), Pardeep Sangha, President, Angad Capital, Nanaki Sangha, Angad Capita and Tara Whittet, Media Sales Manager, Cantech Letter Investment, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange to open the market to celebrate the Cantech Letter Investment Conference.





Cantech Letter, in partnership with numerous investment banks, has provided timely research on Canadian innovation sector stocks to equities investors for more than a decade. The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals.The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector.

