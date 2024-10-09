SCS Global Services and iTraceiT Collaborate To Drive Sustainability and Traceability in the Diamond and Jewelry Industry

ANTWERP, BELGIUM and EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / SCS Global Services, an international leader in third-party sustainability certification, and iTraceiT, a leading provider of traceability solutions for the diamond and jewelry sector, are collaborating on development of the first hybrid sustainability and traceability certificate for diamonds and jewelry. It will combine SCS Sustainability Rated Diamonds Certification data with iTraceiT's traceability technology to offer detailed information about the origin, journey and sustainability impact of diamonds and other jewelry components across the supply chain. The collaboration is expected to result in a final certificate release in 2025, with development already underway.

The collaboration comes in response to growing consumer demand to understand the entire journey of the products they buy, including their social and environmental impact. The combined expertise of SCS and iTraceiT aims to provide retailers and brands with the tools they need to offer clear and verifiable sustainability information to their customers.

"Consumers today are looking for more than just quality products. They want verified information about the origins of products and the impact of their manufacturing," said Matt Rudolf, CEO of SCS Global Services. "By working with iTraceiT, we're helping the diamond and jewelry industry meet those expectations by offering clear, credible insights into the sustainability of all jewelry components."

This collaboration marks a significant step toward a more transparent and sustainable future for the diamond and jewelry industry. As global consumers continue to prioritize ethical purchasing, iTraceiT and SCS Global Services are leading the charge in creating a more responsible supply chain.

"After a thorough search for a best-in-class sustainability partner, we chose SCS Global Services because of their 40-year track record in sustainability audits," said Frederik Degryse, CEO of iTraceiT. "I have always believed that traceability is essential for any ESG reporting. You need to know what journey a product went through before you can show its carbon footprint or demonstrate that workers were fairly compensated. By combining our traceability platform with SCS's audit expertise, we will provide a comprehensive solution for the industry."

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

About iTraceiT

iTraceiT provides blockchain-based traceability solutions that document the origin and journey of products in the diamond, jewelry, and fashion industries. By leveraging technology, iTraceiT helps ensure transparency, trust, and accountability throughout the supply chain. For more information, visit https://www.itraceit.io.

