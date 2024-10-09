Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2024 19:26 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parcel Health Offers Safer, Sustainable Paper Pill Bottles for Affordable Obesity Treatment

Parcel Health aims to continue to provide sustainable paper pill bottles to divert plastic from the waste stream and help to provide affordable and safe delivery of treatments for obesity.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / The recent resolution of the shortage of a prominent anti-obesity drug highlights the ongoing challenges of accessibility and affordability in obesity treatment. This article analyzes the business strategies and market implications surrounding drug pricing, sourcing, and compounding, while emphasizing the unique role that Parcel Health plays in delivering safe and affordable obesity medications to patients.

Submitted by Melinda Su-En Lee, CEO, Parcel Health® makers of the first and only paper pill bottle

Submitted by Melinda Su-En Lee, CEO, Parcel Health® makers of the first and only paper pill bottle
Parcel Health's Tully Tube the first and only paper pill bottles



Financial Barriers:

Despite the resolution of the shortage, the high cost of the drug poses a significant hurdle for many patients. The annual cost of approximately $12,684 creates a substantial financial burden, compounded by limited insurance coverage, including Medicare and Medicaid, further restricting access for thousands of individuals.

Pricing Disparities:

The financial success of obesity drugs raises questions about pricing. Notably, the same drug is sold in Japan at a significantly lower price, highlighting the disparity in affordability across different markets. This disparity underscores the potential for exploring alternative pricing strategies to ensure equitable access.

Compounding Pharmacies as Affordable Alternatives:

Compounding pharmacies offer a viable solution to the affordability challenge. These regulated businesses produce customized treatments tailored to patients' specific needs, including cost-effective versions of brand-name drugs. By providing more affordable options, compounding pharmacies help alleviate the financial burden for many individuals.

Addressing Systemic Challenges:

The current pharmaceutical landscape creates a divide where access to essential treatments is influenced by wealth and insurance coverage. This disparity calls for systemic changes to ensure affordability and equitable access. Collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, policymakers, and healthcare providers is essential to address these challenges effectively.

Parcel Health's Sustainable Solution:

Parcel Health stands out as a key player in providing innovative packaging solutions for compounding pharmacies. Parcel Health's eco-friendly paper pill bottles ensure the stability and integrity of compounded medications, while also meeting the growing demand for sustainable practices in the pharmaceutical industry.

Conclusion:

The resolution of the drug shortage is a positive development. The broader issues of affordability and accessibility in obesity treatment persist. Parcel Health's sustainable paper pill bottles offer a promising solution for compounding pharmacies, enabling them to deliver safer and more affordable obesity treatments to price-sensitive patients. Addressing systemic challenges through collaborative efforts is crucial to ensuring equitable access to essential medications and improving patient outcomes.

Contact Information

Rebecca Gaynier
CMO, Parcel Health
rebecca.gaynier@parcelhealth.co
412-334-2249

SOURCE: Parcel Health

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.