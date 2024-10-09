Altasciences is proud to announce that Dr. Beatrice Setnik, PhD, has been honored as a PharmaVoice 100 winner. Dr. Setnik made the list of 100 honorees for her hands-on leadership and nearly 20 years of experience in clinical drug development, with a focus on abuse potential studies. In addition to her role as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at Altasciences, she serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Toronto and helps develop educational programs for children in her spare time.

PharmaVoice featured Dr. Setnik in an exclusive interview, highlighting her contributions to the life sciences field, and deeper insights into her visionary leadership and expertise. Selected from nominations by readers and colleagues, each honoree was evaluated by the PharmaVoice team and categorized into 10 distinct groups: Standout Leaders, Cancer Care Visionaries, Cardiometabolic All-Stars, Trailblazers, Biotech Pathfinders, Rare Disease Warriors, Tech and AI Wizards, Clinical Trial Pros, Patient Champions, and Cell and Gene Therapy Pioneers. Each winner represents the transformative impact of the pharmaceutical industry in their own unique way.

"Thank you very much to PharmaVoice for this honor, which would have been impossible without the support of my colleagues, the clients at Altasciences, and of course, my peers and collaborators over the years," said Dr. Setnik. "To be included in a list of such incredible innovators and trailblazers is extremely humbling."

Dr. Setnik joined Altasciences as Chief Scientific Officer in 2019, working with her team to develop new clinical methods to safely study compounds in early-phase drug development, and adapting clinical methods to establish a safe, comfortable, stimulus-controlled environment for study participants. She has been previously recognized as a "Scientific Trailblazer" by Insights Care, and was named one of the 30 Most Influential People in the Pharma Industry by The Medicine Maker in 2024.

"These honorees are inspirations. Their teams look to them for guidance, their patients for support, and their organizations for direction. Each winner represents progress toward a healthier future for everyone that is bolstered by science and technological advancements. We are excited to recognize their contributions through this annual list," said Meagan Parrish, Lead Editor, PharmaVoice.

Since 2005, the PharmaVoice 100 has become one of the publication's most anticipated features. From academia and nonprofits to Big Pharma, startups and tech companies, it is the only awards program in the industry that honors individuals from all sectors of life sciences. These honorees, from the clinic to the C-suite, are making meaningful contributions to their fields and striving to improve outcomes for patients around the world.

