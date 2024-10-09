Laxxon Medical to Attend CPHI Milan 2024, Showcasing the cGMP Printing Technology at Adare Pharma Solution's Facility in Pessano, Italy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Laxxon Medical, a US-based pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced oral drug delivery systems, announced today its attendance at the Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients (CPHI Global) from October 8-10, 2024 in Milan, Italy. The event brings together the global pharmaceutical community to explore the latest innovations in drug manufacturing, packaging, and delivery.

During the week of CPHI, Laxxon Medical together with its partner Adare Pharma Solutions enabled private showroom tours of its new state-of-the-art cGMP production unit, installed at Adare's production site in Pessano near Milan.

Laxxon's innovative additive manufacturing technology, SPID® (Screen Printing Innovative Drug) Technology is an additive manufacturing process which enables the development and production of complex formulations and geometrical structures of oral dosage forms through 3D screen printing to optimize the release profiles of common pharmaceuticals and new drug developments. This technology allows the direct upscale from small-batch clinical trials production to commercial mass production.

The underlying base technology was developed and is being provided by Exentis Group, a highly innovative technology and solutions provider based in the vicinity of Zurich, Switzerland. Back in 2017, Exentis granted Laxxon the worldwide exclusive license for using its proprietary 3D GMP technology platform for the development, production and commercialization of pharmaceutical application forms (Drug Delivery Systems).

Laxxon Medical is a leading pharma-technology company and global leader of 3D screen printing (3DSP) in the pharmaceutical industry, pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals designed to optimize drug delivery and maximize patient success through SPID®-Technology, Laxxon's proprietary 3DSP technology platfom. SPID®-Technology unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities in drug development and commercialization.

With SPID®-Technology, Laxxon can develop and manufacture advanced versions of new and existing pharmaceutical drugs while extending and adding new patent protection through the technology transfer process. Laxxon can fully utilize the FDA's 505b(2) regulatory pathway in the US and Hybrid applications under article 10(3) of Directive 2001/83/EC in the EUR, which fast tracks product routes to market.

Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing, and together with the licensed IP from Exentis Group, consists of > 230 patents and patent applications with more than 5,000 patent claims.

