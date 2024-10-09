U.S. Fleet Forces Support Services Contract Awarded to Falconwood, Inc.

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Falconwood, Inc. announced today they recently won a recompete contract from the Department of Navy (DON) in support of the Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Command. Under this award Falconwood will continue to provide enterprise management and technical support in the areas of NGEN management, IT Procurement Request analysis, policy and governance, IT portfolio management, Cybersecurity (CS), Risk management Framework (RMF) Assessment and Authorization (A&A), Financial Management, and Asset Management. The primary location for Falconwood support is USFF Headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, with additional locations both CONUS and OCONUS. The contract is valued at approximately $26 million and consists of one base year contract with four one-year option periods. The contract effective date is September 8, 2024.?

"We are gratified to be able to continue to work with the U.S. Fleet Forces Command," said Falconwood's Program Director Dave Scheiderer. "Utilizing our vast technical and foundational expertise and invaluable experience supporting the command's mission over the last five years, we look forward to continuing our successful working relationship with the Fleet Forces team."

This follow-on contract award is especially notable for the Falconwood team as it marks a full and open award after 20 years of operating as a small business. Falconwood's commitment to small business remains strong and is dedicated to collaborating with other companies to provide mentoring and opportunities. Joining Falconwood in this contract for information technology support to USFF are three small business partners, StratasCorp Technologies, Innovatus Technology Consulting and Cask Government Services. All three partners bring specialty experience and skills to the overall team which is positioned to provide unparalleled support to the USFF mission.

Falconwood has a 20-year history of supporting the total lifecycle of Information Technology systems and applications and a long-standing commitment to the Department of Defense (DoD). Some of Falconwood's current work includes RMF Cybersecurity Support Services to U. S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Tenth Fleet globally, professional and technical engineering support services for the Navy Enterprise Business Solutions (PMW 220) program office, engineering and logistics services in support of the United States Marine Corps Logistics Integrated Information Solutions - Marine Corps Program Office (PMW 230), and engineering and logistics contractor support Services for the Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services (PEO Digital).

Falconwood is a veteran-owned, woman-owned business management and technology consulting firm headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Founded in 2002, Falconwood specializes in professional services supporting all aspects of Information Technology, including planning, analysis, design, development, testing, integration, and implementation of information systems and networks.

