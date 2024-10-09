Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2024 20:26 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scotch Magic Tape voted 'Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / 3M:

Originally published on 3M News Center

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce's inaugural "Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota" contest fielded more than 100,000 votes over five weeks before landing on the coolest product of all: 3M Scotch® Magic Tape.

The announcement came Oct. 8 that the beloved tape stuck it out against 63 other Minnesota products, including Red Wing Shoe Company's Beckman Boot, Hormel Foods' SPAM Classic, and the Arctic Cat ZR 858.

The contest ran Sept. 3 through Oct. 4 and included five rounds of voting.

Here are some interesting facts about 3M Scotch Magic Tape:

  • It's made in 3M's Hutchinson, Minnesota, facility and sent out globally to customers around the world.

  • The "magic" in Scotch Magic Tape is the fact that it appears frosted on the roll, but turns invisible when it's applied.

  • Next year (2025) we'll celebrate the 100th anniversary of the invention of Scotch Masking Tape - the precursor of Scotch Cellulose Tape, invented in 1930, which led to the development of Scotch Magic Tape in 1961.

  • During the Depression, 3M heard from people who used Scotch Tape to fix everything from ripped clothing, to torn money and cracked eggs.

  • The Hutchinson plant makes about 12 million miles of 3M tapes every year - including Scotch Magic Tape.

The 116-year-old chamber launched the competition to highlight the innovative products that fuel Minnesota's economy. Of note from the chamber:

  • Manufacturing is the single largest private-sector component of Minnesota's GDP.

  • 325,000 Minnesotans work in manufacturing.

  • 42% of Minnesota's Fortune 500 companies are in manufacturing.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3M
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3m
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3M



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.