Subaru of America, Inc.: Leave No Trace Recognizes Subaru of America With 2024 Award for Corporate Excellence

Award honors automaker's commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation as the nonprofit's largest and longest-running corporate partner for the past 25 years

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Leave No Trace, an internationally renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the outdoors, honored Subaru of America, Inc. with its 2024 Corporate Excellence Award for the company's work as a leader in corporate responsibility. Subaru representatives were presented with the Corporate Excellence Award during the Leave No Trace Global Summit, held in Boulder, Colorado. The awards honor individuals, agencies, businesses, and organizations dedicated to furthering the Leave No Trace mission, going above and beyond for the Leave No Trace movement, and inspiring others to do the same.

Since 1999, the Subaru/Leave No Trace education teams have served as the nonprofit's mobile education arm. They are comprised of paired individuals who live and work on the road, delivering cutting-edge educational programs from coast to coast to children and adults of all experience levels and ages.

Dana Watts, Executive Director, Leave No Trace: "This Subaru-sponsored program has inspired widespread stewardship of our shared public lands. I'm so proud of what this partnership has accomplished, and I'm thrilled to acknowledge their enduring support."

A short video documenting the automaker's contributions to Leave No Trace was presented during the Global Summit on Oct. 8, 2024, and can be viewed here.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "At Subaru, our commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation remains steadfast, and we're proud to have been Leave No Trace's largest and longest-running corporate partner for the past 25 years. Developing a strong connection with the country's leading environmental education program has helped advance access to environmental resources and education for 240 million outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds, ultimately benefiting the world for future generations."

About Leave No Trace

Leave No Trace is an international movement, program and nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, education and stewardship, to ensure a sustainable future for the outdoors and the planet. The organization accomplishes this mission by delivering state-of-the-art education and research to millions of people across the country U.S., alone each year. For more information: www.LNT.org.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Leave No Trace recognizes Subaru of America with the 2024 Corporate Excellence Award in honor of the automaker's commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation as the nonprofit's largest and longest-running corporate partner for the past 25 years. Left to right: Dave Adams, Regional Vice President for the Western Region of Subaru of America, Inc.; Dana Watts, Executive Director of Leave No Trace; and Kirsten Anderson, Brand Partnerships and Experiential Marketing Specialist with Subaru of America, Inc. Photo credit: Leave No Trace

