Nicole Garrett's Under Pressure Hyperbarics Partners With L.A. Fashion Weekend to Elevate the Health and Wellness Component

Introducing Cutting-Edge Wellness Experiences to the Heart of LA's Fashion Scene

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / This year, Under Pressure Hyperbarics, led by renowned hyperbaric technologist Nicole Garrett, CHT, will partner with Los Angeles Fashion Weekend (L.A.Fashion Weekend) to bring a new dimension of wellness to the event. On Saturday, October 12th, from 12:00-3:00 p.m., Garrett and her team will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to experience the latest in wellness technology, including discounted services and use of the acclaimed hyperbaric chamber. This partnership marks the first time LAFW has integrated a dedicated wellness component into its program, creating an intersection of fashion, health, and recovery that appeals to a broad audience.

Under Pressure Hyperbarics Logo

Logo for UP

Guests at the event will not only have the chance to explore Garrett's innovative hyperbaric treatments but will also enjoy an open bar with wellness elixirs, cocktails, and mocktails, along with music by DJ Jayne Gray. This makes it a must-attend occasion for anyone interested in cutting-edge wellness solutions. The collaboration between Garrett and LAFW reflects a shared commitment to providing holistic, effective care and enhancing the overall well-being of their community.

Nicole Garrett, CHT, a renowned expert in hyperbaric medicine with over two decades of experience, is redefining Southern California's health and wellness landscape. Garrett has earned widespread recognition for her groundbreaking work in hyperbaric oxygen therapy, including her pivotal role in treating professional athletes and Olympians, many of whom have turned to her for recovery and wellness support.

Under her leadership at Under Pressure Hyperbarics, Garrett has made significant strides in advancing the accessibility of hyperbaric therapy. Her career began as a commercial diver and diver medic before she transitioned into hyperbaric medicine, where she helped shape the development of numerous hyperbaric facilities nationwide. This includes assisting in opening UCSD's second multi-place hyperbaric facility and contributing to a Department of Defense study on the benefits of hyperbaric therapy for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in military personnel.

Garrett's commitment to innovation and healing is further demonstrated through this new partnership with LAFW, providing a platform to introduce hyperbaric medicine to a wider audience. Attendees of the LAFW event will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the transformative power of these treatments and learn how advanced medical technology can support both acute and chronic health conditions.

You can RSVP here to attend.

For more information on Nicole Garrett and her hyperbaric services or to learn more about LA Fashion Wellness Weekend, please contact:

Angela Stubbs

Head of PR

Endless Road Entertainment

pr@erelainc.com

323-578-8601

About Nicole Garrett, CHT

Nicole Garrett is a certified hyperbaric technologist (CHT) and safety director with over 20 years of experience in hyperbaric medicine and dive safety. She has worked extensively in commercial diving, dive medicine, and hyperbaric technology, treating a variety of complex medical conditions through advanced hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Garrett's dedication to the field has made her a trusted resource for professional athletes, celebrities, and patients seeking effective, science-backed solutions for their recovery and wellness needs.

About L.A. Fashion Weekend:

The L.A. Fashion Weekend Experience aims to create a dynamic space where health, fashion, and creativity converge, giving industry insiders and attendees an engaging environment to connect and explore innovative trends. For more information, visit us at: https://www.lafashionweekend.com

Contact Information

Angela Stubbs

Head of Public Relations

pr@erelainc.com

323-576-8601

SOURCE: Under Pressure Hyperbarics

View the original press release on newswire.com.