Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031
Tradegate
08.10.24
09:30 Uhr
118,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,84 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2024 21:50 Uhr
Entergy Corporation: Entergy Sends Power Restoration Teams to Florida Ahead of Hurricane Milton's Landfall

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Entergy Corporation
By: Adrienne Bourgeois | Senior Communications Specialist, Utility Communications

More than 1,000 employees and contractors currently supporting Hurricane Helene restoration efforts will begin to deploy to support peer utilities in Florida following anticipated power outages caused by Hurricane Milton.

Approximately half of those still working in the areas devastated by Helene will remain in support of Helene restoration while the other half of the workforce will move into Florida in anticipation of Milton's landfall. Over the next few days, we expect to shift additional resources that are released from Helene to support Florida utilities. Entergy will continue to offer as many workers as possible to the affected area while balancing people and resources here to meet the needs of its customers.

Milton, currently a Category 5 hurricane, is forecast to make landfall later this week as a Category 3 or Category 4 hurricane. The storm is expected to bring catastrophic and deadly storm surge, as well as damaging hurricane-force winds over the Florida Peninsula still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Helene.

"Forecast predicted this storm season would be an active season," said Louis Dabdoub, vice president, incident response. "I am grateful our team is in the position to lend a helping hand to our neighbors. My prayers are with everyone who will be impacted by this storm, and all of those recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Helene. I am proud our company values community and is committed to helping our industry peers in their time of need."

Sending power restoration crews to help is part of long-standing mutual assistance agreements where utilities support one another in times of need. When requested, Entergy's utilities will send as many workers as they can spare to the affected area while keeping enough at home to meet the needs of our customers.

In addition to meeting bi-annually, mutual assistance companies provide labor and materials to each other when needed to strengthen their partnership. Entergy participates in four different mutual assistance organizations.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
