BetterWork Media Group: Chief Learning Officer Symposium Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Premier learning and development event set to explore the future of learning and business strategy

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / The Chief Learning Officer (CLO) Symposium, the cornerstone event for learning and development executives, is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary from October 21-23, 2024, in Tucson, Arizona. This milestone event promises to be a transformative experience, bringing together the brightest minds in the L&D field to explore the theme "Learning Leads the Way: A People + Business Strategy for Now & the Future."





2024 CLO Symposium





As organizations increasingly recognize the critical role of people and skills in driving success, the 2024 CLO Symposium will delve into the intricate relationship between L&D initiatives and broader business goals. This distinguished three-day gathering offers an exclusive platform for forward-thinking CLOs and learning executives to explore emerging technologies, skills agility, talent mobility and more.

In addition to many mainstage and breakout expert presenters, the Symposium will feature an impressive lineup of keynote speakers:

Day 1: Deborah Heiser, CEO of The Mentor Project, presenting "The Mentorship Edge: Unlocking Potential, Nurturing Growth and Creating Explosive Impact"

Day 2: Kason Morris, Founder and Head of Future of Work and Skills Strategy at Morris Business Education Ventures Int. LLC / Merck, discussing "Navigating the Future: Skills as Currency in Dynamic Workspaces"

Day 3: Ryan Millar, Founder of Gold Medal Mindset, LLC, sharing insights on "Gold Medal Mindset: The Blueprint for Peak Performance"

Developed and driven by the editors of Chief Learning Officer magazine, the Symposium offers attendees the opportunity to earn professional development credits through HRCI, SHRM and ATD.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary, the Symposium is offering a special "Buddy Pass" promotion, allowing attendees to register themselves and a colleague for the price of one ticket.

"In its 20th year, the CLO Symposium continues to be the premier event where learning and development professionals come together to exchange ideas, best practices and emerging trends," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for Chief Learning Officer. "This year's focus on aligning learning strategies with business objectives reflects the growing influence of L&D in shaping organizational success, and we can't wait to be a part of the conversation."

For more information about the 2024 CLO Symposium and to register, visit closymposium.com.

