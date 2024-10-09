Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on October 30, 2024

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release third quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. U.S. EST to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. U.S. EST Webcast: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

To participate in the live Q&A session, please register using this link to receive an email confirming your registration with further details.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Garen Sarafian

ir@bauschhealth.com

(877) 281-6642 (toll-free) Media Contact:

Katie Savastano

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

