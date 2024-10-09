2024 Paris Motor Show - GAC to Showcase Innovative Electric Mobility Solutions for a Sustainable Future in Europe

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Paris Motor Show will run from the 14-20 October, bringing the world's car manufacturers together in one of the world's capitals of fashion and design. With so many premium models and cutting-edge technologies to choose from, what is GAC Group going to bring to the show this year?

One surefire presence at Paris 2024 will be Aion, GAC 's globally popular EV brand.

Since its debut at the Paris Motor Show in 2018, GAC Group is once again stepping onto the stage of this international automotive event with high-quality, high-tech products that have been fully verified in various markets around the world.

At present, Europe is the world's second largest new energy vehicle market, and it has taken the lead in proposing a ban on the sale of fuel vehicles in 2035. With the deepening of Europe's dual carbon goals, the consumer demand for new energy vehicles continues to rise. GAC's technology accumulation and product innovation is well placed to meet this upward demand trend.

The AION V, tailored for the European market, will see its debut at the show. Designed by an international team, it meets global standards for style, quality, and safety. As an all-electric model, the AION V offers a long range and quick charging. It can travel over 520 km on a full charge, using its industry-leading quark drive, electric control, and Magazine Battery technology. Just 15 minutes of charging can give you an extra 255 km of range.

In addition to the Aion V, GAC is bringing five other models to the show, giving Europe a taste of what Chinese electric travel technology has to offer.

Meanwhile, the preview of the GAC stall blueprints was revealed, showcasing a dazzling, artistic exhibition space where the cars are presented as dynamic works of art, celebrating the joy of driving while symbolizing the future of automotive travel.

Europe has always been at the forefront of global automotive innovation, and GAC is aiming to carry out extensive exchanges and cooperation with the European automotive industry with an open attitude of mutual benefit. Paris Motor Show 2024 will mark a new starting point for the brand to deepen cooperation with European partners, and work together to create a new era of China-France and China-Europe automobile industry integration.

