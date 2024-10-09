The American Pet Products Association Releases 2024 Fish and Reptile Owner Insight Report

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) has released the 2024 Fish and Reptile Report: Strategic Insights from the National Pet Owners Survey, its third pet owner insights report this year. The report by the leading trade association for the pet industry features the latest research and insights on freshwater fish, saltwater fish and reptile owners.

APPA's 2024 Fish and Reptile Report provides nearly 200 pages of comprehensive analysis and visuals on owner shopping trends, sentiment, demographics and behaviors with dedicated modules on fish and reptile ownership. The report's data demonstrates shifts in shopping trends and the relationship between owners and their pets.

"As the leading voice for the pet products industry, our latest insights reveal exciting shifts in pet care and shopping trends among fish and reptile owners," said APPA President and CEO Peter Scott. "Despite the growing popularity of e-commerce across industries, fish and reptile owners demonstrate dedication to in-store shopping. More importantly, we are eager to see that the data continues to reveal evolving trends on the growing emotional connection between people and their pets and the increased prioritization of health and wellness."

Four key findings from the report include:

1. In-store shopping is preferred among fish and reptile owners for pet and product purchases.

Most fish and reptile owners obtain pets at fish or pet superstores. Among fish owners, 65% learn about the availability of fish from retailers, up from 59% in 2018. Fish stores are the top location for obtaining fish, with 37% purchasing from fish stores, a 32% increase from 2018. Among reptile owners, pet superstores are the top location where reptiles are obtained, with 21% purchasing their pets from these stores.

Fifty-one percent of saltwater fish owners and 63% of freshwater fish owners purchase food in person, up from 46% and 60% in 2018, respectively. Among saltwater fish owners, 35% purchase medication and 48% purchase additives/supplements in person. Among freshwater fish owners, 52% purchase medication and 51% purchase additives/supplements in person.

Product purchases at fish stores, including medications, supplements and water conditioners, have grown significantly among fish owners. Thirty-one percent purchase medications from fish stores, a 24% increase from 2018. Thirty-eight percent purchase supplements, and 37% purchase water conditioners, an increase of 52% and 32% from 2018, respectively.

Pet superstores and pet specialty chains are the predominant locations for purchasing reptile food and food treats. Forty-four percent of owners purchase food treats from pet superstores and 24% purchase from pet specialty chain stores.

2. Trends demonstrate a deepening connection between owners and their pets.

Significantly more fish and reptile owners report making provisions for pets in their wills. Sixty-one percent of reptile owners and 49% of fish owners have or plan to make provisions for their pets in their wills, a 32% and 29% increase from 2018, respectively.

Reptile owners have growing emotional bonds with their pets. Thirty-seven percent state that dealing with the emotional loss of their pet reptile is the top drawback of ownership. Sixty-two percent plan to buy a memorial item upon their pet's death, a 26% increase from 2018.

A majority of reptile owners and a growing number of fish owners purchase gifts for their pets. Sixty-six percent of reptile owners buy a gift on at least one occasion, a 47% increase from 2018. Fifty-two percent of fish owners purchase a gift on at least one occasion, up from 45% in 2018.

3. Pet health and wellness are a growing priority for fish and reptile owners, demonstrated by an increasing number of owners purchasing medications, vitamins and supplements.

Thirty-three percent of fish owners and 15% of reptile owners purchase medications, an increase of 43% and 50% from 2018, respectively.

Forty-six percent of fish owners and 48% of reptile owners purchase supplements, an increase of 39% and 24% from 2018, respectively.

Sixty-six percent of fish owners purchase water conditioners, a 27% increase from 2018.

4. Fish and reptile owners are invested pet owners who actively obtain new and/or replace pets when their pets pass away.

Seventy-four percent of fish owners are very likely to still own fish in the next year. A majority of saltwater fish (85%) and freshwater fish (72%) owners have purchased fish in the past 12 months. Most saltwater fish owners (77%) and more than half of freshwater fish owners (55%) plan to buy fish within the next year.

A majority of fish and reptile owners whose pets pass away replace their pets. Of the 79% of fish owners whose fish passed, 84% purchased a new fish. Of the 43% of reptile owners whose reptiles passed, 69% purchased a new reptile.

Early signs show a gradual trend toward multi-reptile households. Twenty-one percent of owners have two reptiles, and 14% have three or more, up from 15% and 12% in 2018, respectively. Most significant is the growing number of snake owners with three or more snakes in their household. Twenty-seven percent of snake owners have three or more snakes, a 108% increase since 2018.

The American Pet Products Association is a membership organization serving the pet industry through services and programs designed to help its members prosper. Since 1988, APPA has published the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, the premier resource of its kind, providing in-depth data on consumer behavior. Now conducted annually, the APPANational Pet Owners Survey will monitor consumer habits, identify short- and long-term trends and discover new opportunities in pet ownership, pet product and service consumption across four APPA Research Insights Reports produced quarterly, including State of the Industry, Dog & Cat, Fish & Reptiles and Horse, Birds & Small Animals.

For more information about APPA's available market research, visit https://americanpetproducts.org/research-insights. Complementary media access is available upon request.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PET PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1958, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is the leading trade association for the pet industry. APPA's mission is to build a connected and informed community with a passion for pets while serving the pet industry through services and programs designed to help its members prosper. APPA membership includes over 1,000 pet businesses and thought leaders, including manufacturers, retailers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and more. Through the APPA Gives Back program, APPA is proud to support organizations that benefit humans and pets: the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), Joybound People & Pets, Pets in the Classroom and the Pet Advocacy Network. Visit AmericanPetProducts.org for more information, and follow APPA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Cori Stoutenberg

cstoutenberg@americanpetproducts.org

203-532-3647

Editor's note: download images here. Photo credit: APPA

SOURCE: The American Pet Products Association

View the original press release on accesswire.com