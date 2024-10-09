Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - Isaac Ramnath, MBA Student, University of Alberta, joined Todd Hargarten, Head of Client Relationship Management, TMX Markets to close the market to celebrate a successful Toronto Finance Career Trek.





University of Alberta School of Business MBA Candidates - Isaac Ramnath, Aeshwarye Aggarwal, Chaitanya Patel, Chirag Thakur, Omar Youssef, and Mohammad Hasan - are joined by Melanie Tymofichuk, Work Integrated Learning Programs Lead with the Careers & Work Integrated Learning Office, and Amber Nicholson, Manager of the Careers & Work Integrated Learning Office, to celebrate a successful Toronto Finance Career Trek. The Alberta School of Business is one of the world's leading institutions of business education and research.

