TruMix Advisors Welcomes Kevin O'Laughlin: A New Chapter in Guiding Clients to Financial Success and Purpose

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / TruMix Advisors is thrilled to announce the addition of Kevin O'Laughlin, an experienced financial advisor, to our team. With over 25 years of expertise in comprehensive financial planning and investment management, Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and has a proven track record of helping families make informed financial decisions that align with their personal values.





"We are very excited to welcome Kevin to TruMix Advisors," said Grant Meyer, CFP®, Founder & Financial Advisor. "His extensive experience and commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals align perfectly with our mission. At TruMix Advisors, we began with a bold idea to be a guide for people to not simply get rich but to find their reason for being. Kevin embodies this philosophy, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our team and our clients."

"As our company continues to grow, we're always looking for fantastic people to add to our team," said Tyler Engbrecht, CFP®, Founder & Financial Advisor. "Kevin is one of those people who does both great work for clients and also is a pleasure to work with."

For more information about TruMix Advisors and our services, please visit https://www.trumixadvisors.com/ or contact us at 952-222-8286.

About TruMix Advisors

TruMix Advisors is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-only, fiduciary investment management, financial planning, retirement benefits, and distribution planning. They work with families and businesses across the country. TruMix Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor, headquartered in Bloomington, MN. They are proud to be a privately owned firm. They are known for their unique, flat transparent fee structure and comprehensive advice.

