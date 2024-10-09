BTY Group: BTY Welcomes Jack McInerney to Ownership Group

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTY is proud to announce that Jack McInerney, Managing Director responsible for Infrastructure Advisory globally and BTY's Europe expansion, has joined the firm's ownership group. This recognition highlights his exceptional leadership in driving BTY's growth across North America and Europe over the past decade.

Under McInerney's leadership, BTY has continued to evolve as one of the top-ranked advisory firms, delivering an extensive portfolio of over $100 billion in project investments across more than 200 deals in various sectors, including social infrastructure, renewables and clean energy, transportation, aviation, mobility, environment, and data and digital connectivity.

"Our success is rooted in fostering high-performing, integrated teams built on empowered and growth-oriented succession and mentorship," said Jack McInerney. "We ensure clients benefit from the depth and breadth of BTY's industry relationships, and the wealth of expertise across project, finance, and construction disciplines that we consistently deliver."

McInerney has been instrumental in opening new sectors for BTY, establishing the firm's reputation as a trusted advisor on complex, first-of-their-kind projects. These include landmark deals such as the Ontario Line RSSOM and Southern Civil Stations and Tunnel projects in Canada, LaGuardia Airport Terminal B and the I-4 Ultimate in the U.S., and the Higher Education Bundle 1 and Project Opus in Europe-one of the region's largest transactions, involving the Dublin Convention Centre, and major telecom and healthcare assets across Ireland.

Toby Mallinder, BTY's Managing Director, recognized McInerney's accomplishments saying, "Jack exemplifies how we cultivate talent and maximize the value our approach delivers to clients in capital markets and asset management. His efforts have significantly propelled BTY's growth by assembling a top-tier team with a unique, client-focused approach that spans every sector and delivery model in the global infrastructure landscape."

Having joined BTY in 2011 and originally based in Vancouver, McInerney was appointed to spearhead the firm's entry into linear infrastructure, with a particular focus on transportation assets and transit systems. McInerney and the team used this approach to rapidly expand BTY's infrastructure client base across North America, and more recently, in Europe, where Dublin has become the firm's launchpad for expansion in the region.

"This is an exciting new chapter for BTY," added McInerney. "We look forward to sharing our new strategic direction with clients and industry partners, particularly our rapidly growing capabilities in the U.S., as well as renewables and energy, decarbonization, connectivity, operational services, and more."

About BTY

BTY is an award-winning professional consultancy offering complete project solutions in real estate and infrastructure asset planning, development, operations, and transactions. Founded in Western Canada in 1978, the firm now has offices across Canada, the United States, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Turkey, with a diverse global portfolio. BTY's core services encompass Cost Management, Project Monitoring & Lender Services, Infrastructure Advisory, and Project Management. To learn more, visit BTY.COM.

